Damn-Ass-Cuss Anyone?

Why doesn’t anyone bother to find out how much these government buildings cost?

A former prime minister of Saint Lucia undertook construction of offices at the Castries waterfront in Conway to accommodate the expanding public service. At the time it was also announced that the new offices would help reduce the huge monthly rentals paid by the government. By the look of things, these huge monthly payouts from the national treasury seem to have returned with a vengeance to bite us where it hurts most. It is passing strange that no parliamentarian or opposition party hack has seen fit to raise his or her voice in question or protest. Why have the media likewise been silent? Why no finger pointing? Is anyone concerned about the opportunity cost of these huge governmental monthly rentals?

It would be newsworthy to discover the exact monthly payout by government for office space, especially since the police have now been moved from their head office at Upper Bridge Street to rental premises in the heart of the city. It would also be useful to discuss in layman terms, to what other worthy projects of national development these monthly payments might be applied. It is difficult to disentangle the increasing rent debacle from the ever-increasing complaints about fungi in public offices—what the average person refers to as mould. The common wisdom is that these “new” government offices were not built to be enclosed and air-conditioned, hence the infestations. If that is the case, then what can be done toward a permanent solution? Do the builders have an obligation to correct the problem?

In any event, are we to understand that there is no one in Saint Lucia or in the Caribbean who can design (and build) offices of four or five storeys, which can be air-conditioned and mould-free at the same time? Or perhaps we ought to observe more closely those from whom successive governments rent office space, and investigate how those who own these buildings go about their construction. Surely our Middle Eastern friends are not the only ones who can build such structures; or, is there something more that the naked eye can’t see? As we reflect on the recent relocation of a section of the police force, can you, dear reader, recall the obstacles that were thrown in the path of the government in its effort to dismantle the old derelict prison on Upper Bridge Street for a brand new police headquarters and courthouse?

Does anyone care about what has become of that plan? Or are some deliberately frustrating the government’s efforts while they await another friend from Damn-Ass-Cuss to construct another building in Castries so some smart aleck working in government can complain of mould all over again, and pocket his cut as he veers government toward more office rentals? When will this excessive monthly rental stop? Who will stop it?

If this is how the future looks, with unelected people deciding how our tax dollars are spent, why don’t our parliamentarians get together and agree on a resolution to rename Castries Damn-Ass-Cuss, and let the brethren run things. You know how we love red-nigger, even when we repeat “d white man nonsense” spread by those labar-hacks with their secret hatred of their own black skin. If we continue to bury our heads in the sand, or deliberately turn our gaze elsewhere, we may wake up one day and discover ourselves being led by the blind, while the dumb speak on our behalf in the places that matter most. Life in the new capital of Saint Lucia may be fun and some may like the idea of being called Damn-Ass-Cussisans. Those of a contrary opinion may have great difficulty returning sanity to sweet Helen or building new government offices themselves once the genie has been let out of the bottle. I rest my case and turn you over, dear reader, to Rick Wayne and Sam Flood for further commentary.