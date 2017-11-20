Deadline for the 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards Fast Approaching

The deadline for submissions for the St. Lucia Business Awards 2017 is November 24th 2017. This leaves the your Business less than a week to submit their award winning applications. As we approach this date, we urge you to participate in the Awards Programme, emphasizing that size or sector is not a qualifying factor!

We welcome the queries which have been coming in to the Secretariat via email info@stluciachamber.org. The Awards target all business categories whether large or small regardless of sector. The St. Lucia Business Awards, rewards excellence and celebrates the best qualities of Corporate St. Lucia.

Keep in mind that the Secretariat looks forward to hearing from you and addressing any of your questions.

The link to the Application Forms on the Chamber Website follows: http://www.stluciachamber.org/bussiness-awards. The St. Lucia Business Awards committee again urges participation in as many categories possible.

All business can apply for multiple awards in the various categories depending on your area of expertise and excellence.

Prime Ministers Award for Innovation

Award for Service Excellence

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Exporter of the Year Award Goods

Exporter of the Year Award Services

Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development

Award for Marketing Excellence

Award for Corporate Leadership

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

Green Award

Idea of the Year Award

Deadline for submissions is November 24th 2017

Businesses are urged to contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452 3165 or email info@stluciachamber.org for any query which needs to be addressed.