Distribution of ‘Face to Face’ Booklets

For the academic year September 2016/2017, Author, V. Pat Farquharson – Founder of Lifeline Gospel Ministries, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida donated over 10,000 Face to Face booklets for island distribution to St. Lucian students. The ministry has had the opportunity over the past twenty years to work in many schools in various Caribbean Islands distributing their ‘Face to Face’ booklets on Self-Worth to the student body.

Over 5000 Face to Face booklets have already been handed to students and teachers from eight (8) Secondary schools in the southern part of the island. A Face to Face Leaders Guide was also given to the school’s Guidance/Counselling Department to facilitate small group sessions within the Health and Family Life classes or otherwise.

Face to face is a booklet designed and written to address the deep spiritual, emotional, and psychological needs of hurting young people in today’s world. It is a very realistic approach to the issues that plague our homes, schools and society at large; and very often, our young people are sadly the target of these issues.

This booklet offers a healing solution to those who feel hopeless and hurting due to their circumstances, and the harsh and false words thrown at them.

Face to Face reaches out to rebuild self-esteem and help young people gain a true perspective of the value and worth God places on them. Finally, it explains the fact that true self-worth and the fulfilment of God’s perfect plan for their lives begin with a knowledge and personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Given the recent increase in suicides and crime/violence on the island, we have decided to offer another booklet free booklet to the student populace. The book is entitled ‘No Worries’. In the coming year, 2018 the Face to Face and No Worries booklets will be distributed to Secondary School Students in the Northern part of the island.

We thank the Ministry of Education, District Education Officers and Principals, along with the Students of the various schools for their cooperation. Please visit our website: www.gloriagloria.org and share your testimonies about how the booklet has impacted you.

— Source: Mrs. Casilda Rosemond-Severin

Saint Lucia Coordinator