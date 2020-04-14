“DO NOT REMOVE FACE MASKS TO TALK AND QUARREL” – CMO

Advice on the use of face masks from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George:

For face masks to be effective in reducing infection, they must be used properly. Some basic guidelines include:

– Ensure the mask is clean before use.

– Wash hands with soap and flowing water or alcohol based hand sanitizer before touching mask.

– The mask should be held by the ties or the loops only.

– The coverings should fit snugly but comfortably and allow for breathing without restriction.

– Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth when the mask is on your face and when removing the face mask.

– Cloth masks should be washed daily after use.

– Do not place the mask on the forehead or below the chin. Do not remove the masks to talk and quarrel.

– Persons should avoid using their mobile phones while wearing a mask.

– Do not use medical supply masks (surgical and N95 masks), which must be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, and people who are known to be sick. The public should use the handmade cloth masks.

We continue to advise the public to focus on the maintenance of standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. These include:

– regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.

– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.

The Department of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19. For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively.