Double Homicide at La Clery

On Saturday, September 09, 2017, about 2:20 a.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department were dispatched to the scene of a suspected shooting at La Clery, Castries.

It was reported that two individuals, who were the riders of separate scooters, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, en route from Gros Islet to Castries after they were allegedly accosted by unknown individuals with firearms. The assailants were the occupants of a motor vehicle traversing the said highway.

The two victims were identified as Shane Augustin, a twenty one (21) year old and David Khodra, a twenty eight (28) year old, both of Leslie-Land, Castries. They were conveyed to the Victoria Hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical practitioners.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to thirty seven (37).

Source: RSLPF Public Relations Dept.