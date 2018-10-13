Especially In Politics, Sex Smells!

The Ubaldus Raymond scandal exploded in January 2017. As is customary here, the matter might’ve dragged on for years had the complainant not decided to drop his charges in return for apologies. In a statement he claimed he had made his decision because he did not want the alleged blackmailers to suffer the consequences of their actions. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to the calypsos, the gross memes and the several variations of what supposedly had led to the police arrests in the first place.

But how long before another “outrageous” sex scandal makes local headlines, only to be dismissed days later? Not even our so-called “father of the nation” was spared. Then, as if to resurrect a dead issue, his daughter fingered a fellow Cabinet member—a serious allegation that got lost among the many others normally tossed around at election time.

Like my dear old publisher likes to say, the more things change, the more they remain the same—even in the USA. How long before Justice Brett Kavanaugh settles down in his elevated position, sex allegations relegated to the history books, reminiscent of Justice Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill? We need not get into the matter of the 42nd US president and the intern Monica Lewensky. He will always be best remembered here for his visit to the Castries market than for what he reportedly did to Ms Lewensky’s little blue dress.

Unlike the situations with the just mentioned Americans, in the case of the local senator all we have to go on is rumour. The police case was settled in privacy; whatever we may have heard or seen on TV amounted to zilch, details not having undergone appropriate tests in court. The ladies charged mouthed their regrets and that was that. Presumably they will now be able to go about their business, whatever that is, unencumbered by a negative police record. The senator has been going about his own business since June 6, 2016, regardless of what some might say about morals that are usually so relative and nearly always bring to mind glass-house tenants with a suicidal penchant for throwing stones.

As the local senator said at the time the story broke: “I have been exposed once again to one of the ugly truths about life in the public eye. Since I entered politics I have maintained that my integrity and my credibility are of utmost importance. My record speaks of itself.” Yes, indeed.

Despite much contrary talk and swirling allegations, Kavanaugh was declared an all-around good man by none other than Donald Trump, who knows only too well how to handle sensitive matters—however private. The FBI offered nothing to contradict the President’s estimation of the latest addition to the US Supreme Court. In our own circumstances the prime minister also has found no cause to speak unkindly of the local senator. In fact, he may have good reason to declare him a man of compassion.

Consider Justice Kavanaugh’s reaction before the Senate: “This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fuelled with apparent pent up anger about president Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left wing opposition groups.” Our own senator publicly acknowledging attempts to blackmail him: “I want to state clearly that no amount of threat will cause me to turn away from my values as a human being and as a family man. I will not give in to political operatives who will use the most disgusting tactics in order to malign my name or to scare me into submission. I will not be bullied, and I am not afraid.”

As for Bill Clinton, answering a cross-examiner’s question: “It all depends on what you mean by is!”