Events Saint Lucia and Cultural Development Foundation Announce Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Preliminary Artistes

On Sunday June 23rd, 2019 from 3pm, the National Cultural Center Grounds will come alive as the predominant sound of Carnival, Groovy and Power Soca, takes its first stage of competition.

In 2018, the Groovy Monarch title was captured by Arthur, while Ricky T with Teddyson John, walked away with the Power Soca title.

This year with over 60 (Sixty) submitted registrations, artistes will look forward to securing their spot in the preliminary round.

The Preliminary List of Selected Artistes For the Groovy Monarch Include

The Preliminary List of selected Power Soca Monarch Include

Gates at the National Cultural Center will be opened at 2pm on Sunday 23rd, 2019 with a schedule start time of 3pm. The event is free to the public.

The qualifiers from the preliminary round are expected to take their place on stage at The Sab in Vigie to compete for the esteemed title of Groovy Soca Monarch and Power Soca Monarch on Saturday July 6th 2019.

Events Saint Lucia, in collaboration with Cultural Development Foundation, invites the public to come out and support their favorite Groovy and Power Soca Artiste. Saint Lucia Carnival “Nothing Sweeter Than That!”