Experts from Argentina visit Saint Lucia

A delegation of experts from the Argentine National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) visited Saint Lucia from October 11th to 16th.

During their stay, the delegation (Dr. Adriana Douthat and Lic. Florencia Ursino) held meetings with authorities from the Department of Civil Aviation, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, the George F.L. Charles Airport and the Hewanorra International Airport to assess the current needs of Saint Lucia as it would relate to civil aviation.

This visit is directly related an ongoing cooperation project between the government of Saint Lucia and the government of the Argentine Republic in civil aviation which began in the year 2013.

Based on the preliminary observations and needs arising from their visit, the Argentine Fund for South-South and Triangular Cooperation (FO-AR), in association with the Argentine National Civil Aviation Administration and in collaboration with the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Saint Lucia will be making the necessary preparations for a series of training courses for counterparts within the air travel industry in Saint Lucia as an “Update of Technical Competencies”.