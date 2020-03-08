Facing ‘sophisticated crimes’ Police welcome RSS donation

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is one step closer to achieving a more intelligence-based policing strategy. On Wednesday, police officers, government officials and representatives of the Regional Security System assembled at the Sandals Regency La Toc for a handing over ceremony of crime scene investigations equipment procured by the RSS through the 10th European Development Fund.

In his welcoming remarks, Acting Commissioner of Police Milton Desir noted that the RSLPF continues to benefit from being a part of the RSS. He said the equipment will be put to immediate use, and that it will undoubtedly assist police officers in their investigations. “The RSLPF is in dire need of these crime-scene equipment,” Desir said, “and it comes at the opportune time.” He added that crime has become more than ever sophisticated, while prosecuting offenders grows more and more technical. “We are looking forward to more of this superb initiative in the near future,” said the acting commissioner. “Come again, with more.”

(Left to right) Acting Commissioner Milton Desir, Security Minister Hermangild Francis and RSS Deputy Executive Director, Graham Archer.

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis was also full of praise for the RSS. He said: “Forensic evidence, often described as the silent witness, contains information of utmost importance. Loss of this information as a result of destruction, deterioration, or lack of awareness, can potentially jeopardize an entire investigation. Therefore, CSI kits are assets to any crime scene investigation.”

The minister promised that the government would continue to build capacity to use forensic science as a tool against crime and lamented “the elevated level of crime,” facing the country, most of which, he added “are gun-related.” He gave the assurance that the police would not be intimated by threats, but would remain resolute in their determination make Saint Lucia a safe place to live and work.

Graham Archer, the deputy executive director of the RSS, revealed that the donation—valued at some EC$67,000—included protective gear such as CSI overalls, gloves, face masks and glasses, as well as finger- print and photography tools. He thanked the E.U. its support, and indicated that negotiations were on-going with the international body, hopefully to secure more funds for training and equipment.

Ms. Fernanda Henry, the director of forensic science services at the Forensic Science Laboratory, told reporters she was grateful for the timely and critical donation. “At the laboratory, we are committed to playing an integral role in crime scene investigations,” she said, “so I can assure you we will ensure that the equipment is put to the best use that it can be.”