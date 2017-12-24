F&B WINS 2017 COCO RESORTS TOP AWARD

The 2017 Coco Resorts annual Staff Awards held at Golden Palm hailed the Food and Beverage Department (F&B) as the department of the year. This is the first time F&B has won the trophy which will be proudly displayed at the Ti Bananne Caribbean Bistro and Bar.

Executive Chef Richardson Skinner was honoured to receive the top award along with his extensive team who have all ‘kicked it up a notch’ in 2017. Chef Skinner noted, “We invested in a state-of-the-art kitchen and extended our restaurant to meet the expectations of today’s guest, corporate clients and increase in events, which has paid dividends. This award is for each and every team member from bar, events, kitchen, restaurant, stores and all realms that helped make the Ti Bananne team the recipient of Department of the Year.”

The coveted top nominated employee of the year, as chosen by all Heads of Department (HODs) for their outstanding service above and beyond throughout the year, and recipient of the “Star Awardee of the Year” was Philip Sonson of the Maintenance Department.

Jean St Rose, Maintenance Manager and General Manager, hailed Mr Sonson for his midas touch in keeping Coco Resorts running. Mr St Rose remarked, “Sonson has given 100 per cent in dealing with every aspect requiring a number of skills. Philip has never said no to any issues, and there have been some that were not pleasant, but he has been nothing but the ultimate professional and acted with grace which made Philip our Star Awardee for 2017.”

Coco Resorts also celebrated the team member of the year, with each HOD nominating an individual who excelled in

2017. The outstanding qualities of the winners, who each made a difference in their respective departments, were explained to the audience by the HOD, after which the General Manager presented certificates.