Fifth Annual Tri St Lucia Set For Sunday

The fifth annual Tri St Lucia kicks off tomorrow (Sunday) from The Landings Resort and Spa. The triathlon features three race distances catering for varied fitness levels with participants able to enter each distance as an individual, or as a relay team consisting of two or three people covering the individual distances.

Tri St Lucia supports the growth of the triathlon discipline in the Caribbean and attracts athletes regionally and internationally. This year, regional athletes from Grenada, Barbados, Martinique and Trinidad will attend. The event is organized with the help of race ambassador United Kingdom’s double Olympic goal medalist, World and European Decathlon Champion, Daley Thompson.

Tri Saint Lucia is proudly sponsored by DIGICEL, The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, St Lucia Distillers, Paradise Water, Windward & Leeward Islands Brewery, the Landings Resort & Spa, Cap Maison and British Airways.

The Triathlon is one of the fastest growing sporting disciplines worldwide and encourages cross discipline cooperation and development.

For more information on Tri St Lucia, and to sign up, racers, cross fit enthusiast, and aspiring athletes should visit: http://www.tristlucia.com/enter