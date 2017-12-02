Finals booked in Central Castries Youth Football League

Places in the finals of Under 11, U 15, U 17 and U 19 age divisions were decided on Saturday and Sunday as semifinals matches took place in the Central Castries Youth League.

The U 11 age group will be an all VSADC affair as both the VSADC Pinehill U 11 Dolphins and the VSADC Pinehill U 11 Sharks made it to the finals.

The VSADC Pinehill U 11 Dolphins took on Flow Lancers FC in a very exciting match, which saw both teams attack with verve and determination. At the end of regulation time, the teams were locked at 0-0 so it was on to penalty kicks. The VSADC Pinehill U 11 Dolphins held their nerve and were able to outlast their opponent 4-3 on penalty kicks.

In the other U 11 semifinals, VSADC Pinehill U 11 Sharks took on the Valley Soccer Strikers. The Sharks showed great determination and they were able to get past their opponent by 3 – 0 to set up the all VSADC finals in the U 11 category.

In the U 15 division, Flow Lancers FC got a measure of revenge against VSADC Pinehill U 15, when they twice came from behind to edge their opponents by 3 goals to 2 to book a place in the finals.

For VSADC Pinehill U15, Izaiah Modeste scored a brace but he was outdone by three solo efforts from Daneo Caroo, Khallan Vitalis and Jared Desir for Flow Lancers FC.

Valley Soccer Club booked their place in the U 15 finals, with a hard fought 3 – 2 victory over FC Pioneers. Rio Longville single handedly led Valley Soccer Club to victory when he recorded yet another hat trick in the U 15 age category.

The goal scorers for FC Pioneers were Shaquan Nelson and Davio Faucher.

The VSADC Lucozade U 17 scored a major upset in the first U 17 semifinals, when they edged past the heavily favored FC Pioneers B team.

FC Pioneers B had VSADC Lucozade U 17 under constant pressure with their fast pace attack, but a fine first half solo effort from the diminutive Keegan Caul was the only goal scored in the match and enough to lead the VSADC Lucozade U 17 to the finals.

The other U 17 was a one-sided affair. Valley Soccer Club easily got past Flow Lancers FC by 4 – 1, despite having a player sent off in the second half. A brace by Jalen Peterkin and goals from Oneil Hippoltye and Densehe St John were enough for Valley Soccer Club.

For Flow Lancers FC Jaden Pollard was the lone goal scorer.

In the U 19 semifinals, VSADC Lucozade U 19 lost to Flow Lancers FC 4 – 5 on penalty kicks. The match was tied 0 – 0 after regulation but Malyk Athanaze of VSADC Lucozade U 19 missed the decisive spot kick, which sent Flow Lancers FC into the finals.

In the other semifinals, the Valley Soccer Club entered with a perfect record and true to form they raced out to a 5 – 0 lead at half time. FC Pioneers did not return to the field for the second half citing their inability to field a team.

On Sunday the final round of the U 13 matches was played. VSADC Pinehill U 13 took on Valley Soccer Club. Goals from Jamal Jacabie and Messiah Pinel were enough to secure the victory for VSADC Pinehill U 13.

A brace from Callum Marius was enough to see Flow Lancers FC get past FC Pioneers 2 – 1. For FC Pioneers the goal scorer was Geric Gittens. This victory meant that Flow Lancers FC topped the U 13 table and will enter the semifinal stage as the favorites.

Parents, the general public and football enthusiasts are invited to the SAB playing facility on Saturday and Sunday as the tournament moves into the third-place playoff and finals stage.