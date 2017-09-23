Find Out What’s Behind The Star at Heineken Green Synergy Finals!

The Fond D’Or Heritage Park in Dennery will this weekend be the star attraction of events with the staging of the 2017 Heineken Green Synergy DJ Competition finals for 2017 on Sunday, September 24.

According to Mindy-Luquiana Chicot, Junior Brand Manager, Global brands at WLBL and one of the event’s lead organisers, the venue this year will be transformed to encapsulate Heineken’s global theme ‘There’s more behind the star’.

“As a brand, Heineken is all about being innovative and creative, while continually engaging consumers through various platforms which resonate a sense of home, hope and fulfilment. Over the years Heineken Green Synergy has been one of the platforms that we have used to engage our consumers and the response continues to be overwhelming,” Chicot says.

Gates to Sunday’s event, where fans and consumers will be welcomed by the Heineken ladies, will be open from 2 pm. For patrons arriving between 2 and 6 pm the entrance fee is just EC$10. In addition, the first 200 patrons will receive a free Heineken Light. There will also be prizes throughout the evening for the best crew in green, and Heineken specials.

This year’s ‘Skills’ segment of the Heineken Green Synergy finals features three past champions; DJ Swall Eye, X Factor (formerly Ecstatic Entertainment) and the 2016 champion DJ T Boog and his MC Sly Eli.

The other finalists are Kerbz Extatic, DJ Cue, Fusionist Atta, DJ Fearless, Play in HD, DJ Mikey and DJ Shabba. DJ C-4 is the wildcard DJ.

The winner of the skills component will walk away with EC$18,000 in cash and prizes.

In the “Clash” segment, the finalists are Hot Skull Entertainment, DJ Rufus, Twinz of Twinz, DJ Ratty, Jahlie Josie, DJ Shabba and Kerbz Extatic. The clash segment in 2016 ended with a tie, shared by Lil Yute and DJ Deal. One wildcard – “Star Run It Red” – has also been selected and EC$8,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs in this category.

A new feature, the “Scratch” component, has been added this year to the event, whereby five finalists will be invited to display their skills in scratching and beat matching for five minutes. The winning prize: EC$2,000 in cash and a special Heineken gift.

Sunday’s Heineken Green Synergy finals will also feature a number of star attractions including DJ Watty from Trinidad & Tobago, past Heineken Green Synergy Champion Selecta Twis, Sir Lancealot and Litchie Sounds.

The event will be hosted by Heineken brand ambassador Patrick the Hype-man out of Trinidad & Tobago and MC Donerville from Saint Lucia.