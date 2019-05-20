First and second for female rugby players

Coming out of the LUCELEC Michael Mathurin Rugby Challenge in March this year, the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) saw the potential of its females and thought it prudent, to send two females teams to defend their title of the champions of the fifth Annual Monique Ribeaut 7s Female Tournament on 11th May, 2019 in Le Gosier, Guadeloupe.

Josel Gonzague of Team Power out runs a defender.

As LUCELEC is the main sponsor of the Michael Mathurin Rugby Challenge, the two teams were named Energy and Power, which adequately described the spirit and drive of the females. Team Energy and Team Power were entered into the Elite and Open divisions respectively. Each team played four matches and at the end of the day SLRFU developmental team – Team Power emerged second in the Open Division. Team Energy dominated all opposition and emerged first in the Elite Division.

The tournament results were (Open Division): SLRFU Team Power 19 vs TIRC 31; SLRFU Team Power 23 vs Rascasses 0; SLRFU Team Power 21 vs Gauloise 12; SLRFU Team Power 29 vs Archi 5. Elite Division: SLRFU Team Energy 47 vs Le Francois 0; SLRFU Team Energy 33 vs Le Robert 7; SLRFU Team Energy 31 vs BRUC 0; SLRFU Team Energy 17 vs Goodluck 5.

In addition, individual awards were bestowed on the following players. Open Division: Renetta Frederick – Most Tackles; Marissa Wilfred – Most Valuable Player. Elite Division: Marline Cherry – Most tackles; Nelta Samuel – Most Valuable Player.

The SLRFU thanked Mo Bowen and Simon Boulter of Boulter Bowen Wealth Care in Exeter, England, for their continued support, Cox & Company who have always given support to the SLRFU when traveling to the French Isles, Body Holiday and the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) for their continued support.

The Saint Lucian contingent was as follows (Team Energy): Loianna Mindy Alexander, Marline Chery, Kera Dornelly, Kisha Jeanik Edgar, Mylene Grunberg, Chantel John (Captain), Electra Marie Marcelle, Winnie Della Rene, Mary Rachel Roberts and Nelta Donna Samuel.

Rugby Technical Coach, Willet Pantor (extreme left) and SLRFU President, Roger Butcher (extreme right) with St Lucia’s female rugby players that competed in Guadeloupe.

Team Power: Breana Blanc, Christel Mahalia Cayole, Sylvaine Fevriere, Renatta Frederick (Captain), Josel Gonzague, Kennisha Joseph, Megan Phillips, Renita Michel Regobert, Shawnette St. Juste, Senetta Viger and Marissa Wilfred. Zhenya C Allain also accompanied the team as Physiotherapist, Wayne Pantor as coach and SLRFU President, Roger Butcher as Manager.

The SLRFU President stated that the participation in this tournament was key in the teams’ preparation for the Rugby Americas North Olympic Qualifier in the Cayman Islands on July 6-7, 2019; Rugby Americas North Women’s 10s Tournament in Barbados on July 18 – 21, 2019.

The results are indeed encouraging and the SLRFU is extremely proud of the teams’ achievements. The SLRFU President also stated that he would like Corporate Saint Lucia to support our young rugby players as they vie for Olympic qualification. The SLRFU can be contacted at [email protected]