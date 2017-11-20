Flow Community Christmas Gifts Gros Islet

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider has delivered on its promises to two of the island’s ten districts, with the completion of game-changing projects that are intended to fundamentally impact communities.

Flow officially handed the Laborie Village Square over to the Laborie/Augier Constituency Council on Friday November 9 as part of Festen Labowi. The Square was completely repainted, new seats put in place, and masonry work done to repair the damaged walls.

Next up was the repainting of the Bay Street Comfort Station in Gros Islet, a public facility used by locals and visitors alike. According to a number of residents, the comfort station had long been in need of a facelift, and they thanked Flow for the intervention.

Working closely with Harris Paints, and outsource company STACS, Flow volunteers scraped, pressure washed, and then repainted the station, which will also be getting a new sign.

The projects exemplify the concept of “building, connecting and serving” communities.

To add to the community project, there will be extra good news for at least one Flow customer from the district of Gros Islet this Christmas. One winner will be selected from each of Saint Lucia’s ten districts for a $2,000 cash prize. There is also the Grand Prize of a $13,000 Smart Home Technology Bundle, with a smart TV, smartphone, computer tablet and more, or a Full-Service Bundle.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can Top Up at least $15, buy any Flow mobile handset, or sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network. They also get a chance to win something extra for Christmas by signing up for landline, postpaid mobile, broadband, or TV, upgrading an existing service, or paying any Flow bill in full and on time.

The 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving, and discounts.