Flow Customer Gets An Extra Special Christmas

Ayoung bartender had herself an extra merry Christmas season with a brand new mobile handset on Saint Lucia’s fastest data network, just by sharing a special family tradition on Facebook.

Melissa Nestor of La Toc Road, Castries took part in the Christmas Moments campaign on the Flow Saint Lucia Facebook page. She was among dozens of Flow customers who answered the simple question: What makes Christmas extra special to you?

Users were asked to upload pictures of their favourite Christmas moment, memory, or just their favourite thing about Christmas. Thereafter, fellow Facebook subscribers were invited to vote for their top pics, and Melissa ended up the lucky winner!

According to the caption of Melissa’s photo, her family creates memories every year with a lunch, at which everyone dresses in the same colour. From blue in 2011 to purple in 2016, the Nestor family has been using the festive season to demonstrate unity and solidarity.

The year ended on a high note for Melissa who was gifted with a brand new Alcatel U5 mobile phone.

“I’d like to thank Flow for a nice Christmas gift,” she said. “When I saw the competition on the Flow Facebook page, I knew I had the perfect entry. The only thing is, I cannot share the phone with my whole family!”