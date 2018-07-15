Free Kick Foundation continue to assist student athletes

The Free Kick Foundation is continuing to provide opportunities for student athletes in this case football players, to excel not only on the field but more importantly in the classroom through scholarships.

Nineteen young students (9 female and 10 males) are the recipients of scholarships to various colleges in the United States, courtesy of the Free Kick Foundation. A Showcase at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground attended by various coaches in the United States and an Easter Tournament, were used to evaluate the skill set of a number of players. In two years through this initiative 32 students have benefitted from the Free Kick Foundation scholarship program.

Speaking at a recent press conference at St. Lucia Football Association (SLFA) office in La Clery, General (SLFA) Secretary, Victor Reid said: “Over the years the organization has formed a strong relationship with the Free Kick Foundation, especially with the CEO of the Free Kick Foundation, Aaron King which is so important to the development of the sport.”

He mentioned that this initiative by the Free Kick Foundation is crucial to the SLFA, in helping them to achieve their objective and motto which is “Propelling St Lucia Football to Higher Heights.”

“Not just higher heights in playing the game,” said Reid. “But making young people aspire to become professionals through the sport of football.”

Technical Director at the SLFA, Cess Podd praised the Free Kick Foundation for doing a great job. He stated that St Lucia is a big disadvantage when it comes to competing against larger countries, but have been able to hold their own in part due to the Free Kick Foundation.

During his brief remarks King deflected attention away from himself and said: “I think this is all about you guys the student athletes. What I really want to do this morning, I want to address three such people that are very important to what is happening here today.”

Number on his mind were the student athletes. He told them: “I do not want you to take this for granted at all. When you step out that door there are probably 10,000 to 15,000 kids who want that opportunity you have right now. You also beat out so many other kids around the world. So I want all of you to grasp this opportunity with both hands.”

He urged them to play hard and study hard and represent their university and college in the best possible way.

Parents was the second thing he focused on telling them “I would say today what you or your son or daughter has accomplished should not be taken for granted. It should be celebrated. All of you should be happy.”

King went on and paid tribute to the sponsors. He made special mention of Blue Waters, the SLFA and the Department of Youth and Sports. “No matter how small the contribution it is important,” said the CEO. “Not everybody is able to write a cheque to the Free Kick Foundation, but they give us resources which is huge to what we are trying to accomplish.

King’s final word to student athletes: “I want to say to you this is your opportunity. This is your chance to change your entire life. Trust me, your entire life will change and you have to take this opportunity being presented to you. Because four years from now you will have a degree and no one will be able to take that away from you. Nobody, and it will change your life financially, economical and everything forever, so take advantage of this opportunity.”

Following are the student athletes who received scholarships to the various colleges. Essex County College: Chreselda Cox, Samara Edward. North Carolina Wesleyan Bishops: Azzah Daniel: Florida Memorial University: Lurick Simon, Lyndon Desir, DeShawn Roserie. Talladega College: Vonce Weekes, Kayla Camille, Thia Fowell, Skye Gerald, Shania Charles, Nicole Montoute, Marva Herman, Djal Augustine, Jamie Prospere, Patrice Richard, Anton Richard, Chaz Bodley, O’Neal Edward.