From Murder Capital to Most Innovative City: The Art of Urban Planning



Scene from Medellín, Colombia. More than two million people commute in and around Medellín every day, making it the country’s second largest city. Medellín has transformed itself from murder capital to one of the most innovative cities in the world in just two decades.

Designing a city is a complicated business, every bit as creative as painting a masterpiece, and designing a city in the Caribbean comes with its own set of unique challenges. A growing population with changing demographics, intensifying climate events, soaring crime rates and dwindling resources; building a city that serves the needs of its citizenry is no easy task in an island environment.

Marginalised

Later this month, planners and others in the industry will converge on Trinidad and Tobago for the Annual Caribbean Urban Forum, the theme for which is ‘Urban Resilience’. President of the Trinidad and Tobago Society of Planners (TTSP) Victoria Hobday says the event, which is in its 9th year, is an invaluable opportunity for regional and national governments, as well as development and planning stakeholders, to network, share experiences and learn.

Hobday, who stresses that her views are her own and not representative of the TTSP, believes that urban planning is often overlooked and hasn’t gained the recognition it deserves as a key component of every urban area. She says: “Many islands are operating under post-colonial planning systems, many of which are outdated in terms of legislation, policies, practices and administrative systems. The other big challenge is the continued marginalization of planning. Governments need to recognize the important role that planning plays in national development.

“Planning is not just about saying yes or no to development projects. It is about joined up thinking and planning for future well-being in terms of how national space and land is used, and the impact of that on socio-economics and the environment. So in the first instance, there needs to be recognition and appreciation of the role and purpose of planning. That should lead to it being given greater attention and priority.”

Inclusive development

There are just over 45.5 million people in the Caribbean, according to the United Nations, and that number is set to grow. Figures from the Inter-American Development Bank show that Latin America and the Caribbean is the second most urbanised region in the world, with eight out of 10 people living in cities. And with more people, come more problems. Waste, crime, overcrowding and the need for low-cost housing and associated infrastructure all put pressure on the region’s urban planners.

In addition, the needs of city-dwellers must be balanced with the needs of visitors. In a region where tourism is the number one industry, image matters. Tourists want pristine streets, modern amenities and efficient transportation. Above all, they want that picture-perfect setting — the quaint colonial architecture, dazzling turquoise sea and white-sand beaches. Social media-ready snaps aren’t just an important part of their vacation, they’re also an invaluable marketing tool, beaming images of postcard-perfect Caribbean destinations around the world.

And it’s not just visitors and citizens who must be considered. Effective urban planning requires balancing the interests of a wealth of stakeholders including those from government agencies, international development bodies who frequently finance infrastructural projects, private developers, legislators mindful of building codes, non-profit associations advocating for the interests of the marginalised . . . the list goes on. City planning affects everyone, so everyone must have a seat at the table.

“People need to be heard and they need to understand how and why decisions are made,” says Hobday. “Not everyone will get everything they want all the time but they need to have a meaningful and real role in the process, rather than being dictated to — an approach which is pretty much guaranteed to alienate and antagonize the different interests.”

One thing all stakeholders agree on: urban planning in the Caribbean must be mindful of the environment; not just respecting the tropical ecosytems but also cognisant of climate challenges. Hurricanes, tropical storms, frequent flooding, and even the incessant heat and humidity all pose a problem for planners.

“As Small Island Developing States we are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, not least as the majority of our populations live in low lying coastal areas and cities. The biggest threats [in the future] will be the continued and likely worsening impacts of climate change, including droughts, intense rainfall, flooding and landslides, sea level rise, coastal erosion, hurricane and storm events,” says Hobday.

“Given the vulnerability of the region to the impacts of climate change, resilience is of critical importance to all Caribbean stakeholders and residents. It is relevant for every aspect of life.”

A vision for Castries

Saint Lucia’s planning strategy took a leap forward recently as the much-touted Castries redevelopment masterplan Castries Vision 2030 neared the final stages. Launched last year and overseen by the specially-created National Integrated Planning and Programme Unit within the Ministry of Finance, the Castries Redevelopment Project has just celebrated the end of its consultation phase. The plan, which is intended to replace the outdated 2008 National Vision Plan, now heads back to government which will draw up a roadmap for its implementation.

Still under wraps, the exact details of Castries Vision 2030 remain a mystery but the government has said road infrastructure will be front and centre of the strategy. Heritage and culture will also play a part, with planners keen to breathe new life into the city in keeping with its unique history. Consultancy and design work has already begun on several initiatives including redevelopment of the Castries market, pedestrianization of William Peter Boulevard, upgrades to sidewalks and a Facade Improvement Grants Programme to incentivise small businesses in the area.

In developing Castries Vision 2030, the government worked with the United Nations to ensure any plans aligned with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Sustainable Development Goals prioritise three aspects to urbanisation: economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection. The term ‘sustainable development’ is often overused and misunderstood in the Caribbean. Its core principle is building to meet the needs of current citizens, but not at the expense of future generations. With Castries Vision 2030, the government is hoping to improve the lives of citizens, protect its tourism industry and facilitate business so that the rewards can be seen and felt for years to come.