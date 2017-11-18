Goals galore in Castries Youth League

It was an avalanche of goals as action resumed in the 2017 Castries Football Council Youth League on Saturday and Sunday at the Sab Sporting Facility.

The VSADC Pine Hill Under 11 Dolphins got the goal scoring started in the first game of the weekend, when they got eight past the Valley Soccer Club Stingers.

For VSADC Pine Hill U 15 Dolphins there was a hat trick for the prolific Jahnard Modeste and also for Jayden Clery. Denzel Phillip and Messiah Pinal each chipped in with a goal.

In the second U 11 match, the Valley Soccer Club Strikers took on the undefeated Flow Lancers FC team. In an extremely close encounter, Flow Lancers FC emerged winners thanks to goals from Marcus Paul, Naheem Remy and Deshaun Paul.

VSADC Pinehill U 13 edged out FC Pioneers by one goal to nil.

The other U 13 game was a 0-0 tie between Valley Soccer Club and Flow Lancers FC. This was the first scoreless draw in the tournament.

In the U 15 age group, it was another matchup between Valley Soccer Club and Flow Lancers FC. The match was an

intense back and forth affair, with neither team appearing to want the victory. At the end of full time it was a well-played 4 – 4 draw.

For Valley Soccer Club their talisman Rio Longville was once again on the score sheet. He was supported by a brace from Daryl Jn Baptiste and a goal from Daniel Kennedy.

There were four different goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC; Khailan Vitalis, Danio Caroo, Danny Mosely and Dante Fitz.

In the other U 15 match, VSADC Pine Hill U 15 continued their poor showing in the tournament with another loss – this time by three goals to one to FC Pioneers.

FC Pioneers B recorded the result of the weekend, when they comprehensively defeated an under manned Sunrisers FC by 10 goals to 2 in a U 17 match. There was a hat trick for Yanic Neol, a brace for Ryan Calderon and single strikers from Jonathan Destang, Arthur Hippolyte, Kiddany Joseph,