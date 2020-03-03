Green Energy Tensions In The Caribbean

Block Island Wind Farm is the first commercial offshore wind farm in the United States, located 3.8 miles from Block Island, Rhode Island in the Atlantic Ocean. The five-turbine, 30 MW project was developed by Deepwater Wind and completed in 2016.

The Caribbean understands that combatting climate change is a key challenge for the region. Indeed, by many measures it is the key challenge given the existential threat it poses. Even though Caribbean states as a whole account for a fractional amount of global CO2 emissions, it’s recognised that the capacity for regional governments to push for stronger global action on climate change depends upon them pursuing strong action within their own borders.

Across the region there are nations making strong inroads in this regard, just as there are those that continue to maintain their fossil fuel industries, with Guyana and Suriname even seeking to expand theirs. These two countries do so not without an awareness of climate change, but arguing that their most urgent need is to utilise such industry to combat poverty and enhance social services for their citizens. Herein lies the ‘great energy tension’ between states in this region. But can this division be conquered?

Dominica’s Green Recovery

Dominica suffered devastation following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

According to the World Bank, “Total damages and losses are estimated at US$ 1.3bn or 224% of GDP.” However, nobody could have imagined just how rapid and dynamic the nation’s road to recovery would be. With commendable foresight, Roseau seized the opportunity to rebuild infrastructure that was hurricane-resistant, clean and green. Now Dominica is a beacon of green energy adoption within the region.

Guyana Goes the Other Way

As a result of substantial and successive oil discoveries, Guyana is on track to become a major oil-producing nation. Eco-conscious residents of the Caribbean may wince at this burgeoning industry but, with a substantial number of Guyanese living in poverty (estimated as 30-40 per cent according to the Guyana National Poverty Reduction Strategy: 2011–2015), the capacity to reduce this tragically high rate is prioritised by Guyanese leaders over eco-efforts.

Guyana is not alone in facing this fork in the road. Suriname has also made significant oil discoveries and expects to become a substantial oil-producing nation, providing a rosier financial future for the population. These countries’ plans demonstrate the complexity of the challenge in finding regional consensus on climate action.

The most strident eco-conscious members of the Caribbean family may well scoff at the intention of these two countries to convert their discoveries into massive wealth at the expense of the environment, but the reality is that no government in the Caribbean would turn down such an economic windfall, especially if dealing with huge rates of national poverty.

This dynamic also illustrates that those who aspire for a cleaner and greener Caribbean must emphasise not only the need to progress eco-friendly policies, but also offer plans that drive down poverty; and make concrete the connection between climate change and the enhanced threat it poses to those of limited means who stand to be impacted the greatest by it.

Trinidad and Tobago Stakes Its Claim

With an election upcoming, the government of Trinidad and Tobago knows that positioning itself as a regional leader that continues to pursue fresh ideas at home is key to justifying re-election. This is seen by Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s desire for his nation to become a recognised regional leader in Caribbean ‘energy diplomacy’.

Bolstering this ambition was the mid-February announcement that a joint proposal put forward by BP and Shell (the nation’s largest natural gas producers), alongside renewable energy developer LightSource, was the winning bid following an RFP for the provision of grid-scale renewable energy projects. The companies will now negotiate a power purchase agreement, with the aim of producing 130mw of power via renewables.

This is a notable achievement, but there is a caveat.

Finding the Energy to Advance

The Trinidad and Tobago government deserves credit for stepping up here, but there is a big difference between words and action, especially as no one is expecting Guyana and Suriname to simply down tools in the development of their emerging oil industries. The disconnect here is also evidenced in nations like Barbados. In recent years it has staked a claim as a green energy leader but, if oil exploration efforts result in a find of huge reserves, the country could not maintain the same line while simultaneously pumping out gallons of petroleum.

By no means do these statements seek to judge these nations, nor fail to recognise the challenge in pursuing green energy while combatting poverty and social ills. Indeed, even the fiercest advocate of green energy must acknowledge that a nation that ‘flips the switch’ overnight from fossil to renewables would risk energy security and destroy many jobs and livelihoods. Ultimately it’s the duty of the voting public of these nations to render judgements on the policy of politicians.