Grenada Tops St. Lucia at 27th OECS Swim Championship

It was a gallant effort but in the end Grenada came away with the OECS Swimming Championship over the weekend finishing ahead of the home team St Lucia.

The championship got underway last Friday at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre following an opening ceremony. In attendance was Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Permanent Secretary, Donavan Williams; OECS Representative, Yoshabel Durand and Secretary General

of St Lucia Olympic Committee Inc,

Alfred Emmanuel.

With 122 events in three days of intense competition under the watchful eye of Fina Certified Referee Errol Clark, St Lucia emerged second at the end of the 27th OECS Swim Championship. The rival islands of Grenada, Antigua and St Vincent were all set to take the trophy home. However, only one island was able to dominate the combined scores.

The St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association congratulated team Grenada for placing first, winning with combined scores of 1360 points.

St Lucia’s 34 member team swam fiercely but still fell short by16 points in their bid to overtake Grenada. Team St Lucia placed second with combined scores of 1344. The Antigua & Barbuda National Team placed third with a total of 1240.50 points with S. Vincent placing fourth with 807.50 points.

Top individual performances by St Lucian Swimmers included the likes of eight and under competitor Antoine Destang. He contributed 63 points to the team’s score and in the process broke the following six OECS records: Male Eight and Under 25 metre freestyle with a time of 14.87; 50 freestyle (31.09); 100 metre freestyle (17.75); 25 metre back (17.75); 25 metre fly (15.26); and 100 metre IM (1:22.07).

Destang also broke two age group records in 50 metre free and 25 metre fly.

Niama Hazell made her mark by racking up a total 57 points and breaking the 11-12 girls age group record in the 50 metre freestyle and 50 breast stroke.

D’Andre Blanchard (11-12 Boys) placed 66.5 points on the chart while Mikaili Charlemagne (13-14 Girls) captured a total of 79 points for team St Lucia and broke an OECS 50 back stroke record with a new time of 31.85 and an age group record.

Jayhan Odlum Smith earned a total of 60 points and broke five 13-14 age group records. Terrel Monplaisir also made his contribution in breaking two 13-14 age group records.

Playing their part was 15-17 age group swimmer Eden Crick (75 points), Mikaela Casimir (69 points) and in the 18 and over division Jonathan Calderon (80 points).

At the end of day three, the total medal count for Team St Lucia was 38 gold, 32 silver and 28 bronze medals.

The SLASA is grateful to have been the host of this year’s championship. The Association looks forward to building an even stronger team in 2018, for the 28th OECS Swim Championship slated to be held in Antigua.

SLASA President Eddie Hazel expressed his appreciation to all who made the meet a success including Team Manager Eldris Mauricette, Head Coach John Mc Lennon as well as supporting coaches, sponsors, the media, parents and other supporters.

Most importantly, Hazel saluted the swimmers who represented SLASA and the island, giving of their very best.