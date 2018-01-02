Gros Islet District Spider Cup Prizes

The top players and teams in the Gros Islet Football teams were recently honored at the Gros Islet Football League District Representative “Spider Cup,” which took place at the Gros Islet Secondary School auditorium.

Special guests in attendance included Parliamentary Representative, Lenard “Spider” Montoute; President of the Gros Islet Football League, Shane Paul; Vice President of the Gros Islet Football League, Charde Desir; Cuthbert Elizee of the National Lotteries Authority; Social Transformation Officer for Gros Islet, Valine Isidore; Youth and Sports Officer for Gros Islet, Saralee Williams; Presidents and Managers of Clubs and award recipients.

After welcoming everyone Paul said: “It is an absolute pleasure to stand here before any audience to deliver remarks on behalf of the Gros Islet Football League. Our brand has maintained a high level of success and professionalism in any aspect of our game. The 2017 Gros Islet Football League Invitational Tournament which was deemed the Spider Cup was no exception. From the launch of the tournament at the Royal St Lucian Hotel, I knew we were in for a fascinating tournament.”

When analyzing the tournament he said: “We witnessed 13 teams battling for the top spot. The last four teams saw the best within the Gros Islet District vying for the Spider Cup.”

In the end it was KFC GMC United winning their first ever Gros Islet Football League title, after defeating the Northern United Youth team in the finals.

A total of 36 games were played in the in the tournament, with 46 goals being scored. Thirty under 20 players competed in the tournament which Paul said “augers well for our youth development program.”

In closing Paul thanked Minister Montoute for supporting the tournament then went on to say: “We as a football body challenge you to increase your commitment towards the tournament to bring quality towards this championship.”

He also thanked the St Lucia National Lotteries Authority, referees, coaches, managers, support staff, executive members and the media.

Minister Montoute congratulated all the teams that competed in the tournament and made it a success. He singled out the Northern United Club and congratulated them, for fielding three teams in the tournament – one of them consisting of youthful players. He implored other teams and clubs to emulate that example.

The Northern United Club is not only a football club, but are also involved in track and field, dance and netball etc.

Montoute spoke of his desire for sports development here, “to ensure we make the landscape a lot more facilitating to our young players, athletes and organizers.”

He mentioned the redevelopment of the Gros Islet Playing Facility in the New Year. In addition to the premiere tournament which is the Spider Cup, there will also be a tournament for junior payers in Gros Islet. Montoute also mentioned the possibility of having a female tournament next year.

Following are the various awards presented.

Fair Play Award: Sports Locker / Dominos Northern United. Most Outstanding Youth Players, Selwn Boyce, GMC United; Lyndan St Juste, Dominators FC; Gabriel Biscette, Northern United.

Emerging Player Awards: Emerging Striker, Turjard Stava, Northern United; Emerging Midfielder, Samuel Lawrence, Northern United; Emerging Defender, Dalan Cenac, Northern United; Emerging Goal Keeper, Stavon Gabriel, Northern United; Emerging Captain, Gabriel Biscette, Northern United.

Prestigious Awards: Most Outstanding Defender, Charlery Mathurin GMC United; Most Outstanding Midfielder, Jason Similien, GMC United; Most Outstanding Striker, Selwyn Boyce, GMC United; Most Outstanding Goal Keeper, Caster James, GMC United; Most Goals, Troy Greenidge, Northern United; MVP of Final, Rohan Lambert, KFC GMC United; MVP of the Tournament, Caster James GMC United; Coach of the Tournament, Daran Baba Ranks Gaspard, GMC United.

The Championship Trophy was presented by Minister Montoute to KFC GMC United Coach, Daran Baba Ranks Gaspard.