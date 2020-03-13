Gros Islet Friday Night street party cancelled

The Gros Islet Vendors Association (GIVA), the managing body of the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party , in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic hereby declares that the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party is cancelled for today Friday 13th March 2020 and shall remain in this status until further notice.

The GIVA will attend an emergency meeting on Sunday 15th March 2020 with the Gros Islet Constituency Council and other key stakeholders to discuss the implications of COVID-19 on the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party.

Currently, GIVA wishes to highlight its concern for the health and safety of its members and patrons and hope for the full understanding and cooperation of all parties involved.