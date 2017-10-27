Gros Islet Vendors Association Celebrate Our Kwéyòl Culture

The Gros Islet Vendors Association will be hosting a Kwéyòl Friday Night Jam this Friday, October 27 in the Gros Islet Village. All Vendors will be spreading Saint Lucia’s sweet Kwéyòl Culture to educate and sensitize patrons about our Kwéyòl Cultural Heritage.

To accent the event vendors will speak Kwéyòl and will dress not only themselves but their bottles, tables and coolers with Kwéyòl outfits and sheets.

Two winners will be chosen on the night, receiving awards for best dressed and best decorated bottles, table and cooler.

— Source: Gros Islet Vendors Association