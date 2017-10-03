Grow Your Business with SM Management

The Saint Lucia Youth Business Trust, in conjunction with the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is offering micro, small and medium sized enterprises a social media management course, another initiative of the ‘Mind Your Business’ Development Series.

The ability to use social media to get people’s attention, build an engaged audience and express brand identity is an essential digital skillset in the 21st-century knowledge-based economy. Businesses that understand and utilize social media effectively remain a step ahead of the competition and are well positioned to boost sales.

Whether the desire is to find new customers, or enhance relationships with existing clients, personal website and social media presence can offer many opportunities. This course has been designed to give participants the tools, insights, knowledge, and skills to immediately impact their organisation.

In the world of today, we exist within a period of massive disruption. New technologies are changing the way people engage with each other and with the organisations that interest them. This course will allow participants to gain expertise on growing their social strategies using effective and proven methodologies.

The course will be facilitated by Mr. Leslie Collymore, Founder and Managing Director of Advanced Intellectual Methods (A.I.M), leader in e-marketing, research and web solutions.

This course will be held on October 31st and on November 1st, 7th and 8th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture’s conference room, second floor of the American Drywall Building, Vide Bouteille, Castries.

Please contact the Saint Lucia Youth Business Trust for more information.