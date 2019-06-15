Guy Joseph to MBC reporter Miguel Fevrier: ‘You’ve Always Been Lost!’

MP Guy Joseph’s decision to ignore questions by Choice News editor Janeka Simon has generated reaction on both sides of the political divide. But the full dialogue as it unfolded outside the House on Tuesday has not been reproduced until now. When asked by MBC’s Miguel Fevrier about his comments regarding Dr. Kenny Anthony’s wife during a rally in Soufriere last Sunday, the Castries Southeast MP replied that he was merely highlighting the hypocrisy of the SLP’s anti-government slogan: ‘Family, Friends and Foreigners’. Joseph had referred to former PM Kenny Anthony’s marriage to a non-national as hypocritical or, at the very least, a contradiction of the oppostion party’s latest tagline. On Tuesday the Choice News reporter suggested the Southeast MP had disrespected the wife of the Vieux Fort South MP.

Journalists were irate at Guy Joseph’s (left) refusal to answer reporter Janeka Simon’s (right) questions.

Simon: But do you not think that was an attack on Dr. Anthony’s family? You’re complaining that people are attacking you on . . .

Joseph: I have no intention of answering any questions you ask. If you want to be a politician, be a politician; then we will deal with it from a political perspective.

Fevrier: Did you attempt to bribe Richard Frederick and Stephenson King during the last UWP administration?

Joseph: Tell them to prove it.

Miguel:I’m trying to understand this response you just gave to my colleague . . . I fail to understand where you’re coming from.

Joseph: I’ve said what I have to say. You asked me a question.

Fevrier: No sir, you refused to answer the reporter’s question.

Joseph:Well I don’t consider the person a reporter! Have I refused to answer your questions?

Fevrier:No, Mr. Joseph, I think that’s disrespectful.

Joseph:That’s disrespectful? You deciding for me what is disrespectful?

Fevrier:You don’t consider her a reporter, sir? That’s disrespectful, sir! Don’t you think so?

Joseph: You go ahead and form whatever conclusion you want.

Micah George (Voice reporter):Are you saying that there are reporters masquerading as politicians?

Joseph: Yes. That’s what I’m saying. When people declare their hand then I speak to them and I speak to them from that perspective. I know how to speak to my colleagues in parliament. I know we are all politicians. But when people disguise themselves with their political agendas and try to present themselves as reporters who are being objective, that is where I have the problem.

Fevrier:But you’ve said that about me and you’ve answered my questions, yet you refuse to answer her question. I’m lost. I am lost. Sir, you just . . .

Joseph: You’ve always been lost.

Fevrier: Sir, did you bribe . . .?

Joseph: You’ve always been lost!

George: Mr. Joseph, are you saying that there are some questions journalists should not be asking? Is that what you’re saying?

Joseph: I never said that.

Fevrier: So explain to us . . .

Joseph: I don’t owe you any explanation.

Fevrier: Sir, we’re speaking on behalf of the people. Sir, you owe us an explanation!

Joseph: When I make my statements, then you cut and paste them. Do I come back to you and explain what I actually said? No!

Fevrier: [cross talk] Did you attempt to bribe Stephenson King? Yes or no?

Joseph: Well you give your report the way you want. I respond to questions the way I choose.

Fevrier: You have to. You just called a reporter a politician. You said she’s not a reporter. You’re expecting us to stay there and just let you pass? Mr. Joseph, could you explain what you said? Are you calling my colleague a politician posing as a reporter?

Joseph: I’ve said what I had to say.

Fevrier: Mr. Joseph. With all due respect, that was very disrespectful. Are you . . .

Simon: Mr. Joseph, it would be great if you could look at me and say that to my face.

Fevrier: Mr. Joseph, come on, that’s unbecoming, sir. Don’t you think so?

Simon: Sir, you’re being paid by the taxpayers of Saint Lucia. Do you agree with that?

Joseph: Yes and I’ve been elected by the people of my constituency.

Simon:Do you believe you have a responsibility to account for your actions in office to the taxpayers of Saint Lucia?

Joseph: I’ve always accounted for my actions.

Simon: So sir, do you not believe that I am asking questions from a factual basis on behalf of the public interest?

Joseph: I said I have no intention to have any conversation with you. And I’m very . . .

Simon: You still haven’t looked at me to say that, sir.

Joseph [turning to face Simon]: I said I have I no intention to have any conversation with you.

Simon: So does this mean you will deny my reporters in my other stations interview requests and conversations?

Joseph:You don’t tell me what I do. I tell you what I do.

Simon:Sir, I’m asking, actually, I’m not telling.

Joseph: I said I have no intention to have any conversation with you.

Simon:But what about the other members of my team?

Joseph:I speak to all reporters.

Fevrier: Mr. Joseph, this is disappointing and unbecoming of you, sir. I’ll expect more respect for the media from you, sir, of all people. We’ve had a great relationship with you. Combative yeah, but to tell a reporter you don’t consider her a journalist.

Mr. Joseph, this is Trumpist you know. Do you know that you’re acting like Donald Trump? You know that! You are! With all due respect, sir! I’m appalled, sir! I’m appalled! I had a lot more respect for you than that. To tell a colleague that you think that she’s a . . .

Joseph:No! When you have respect for me, you’ll report what I say. You don’t give it . . .

Fevrier: I let you say what you say.

Joseph:No! No! Don’t give it your twist and report it as what I say. When you report what I say, I have respect for you. Thank you.

Simon: Sir, the last thing I reported about you was unedited. So I’m not sure what you’re talking about.–