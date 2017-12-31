Hair in Review

It is almost every girl’s dream to have healthy, moist and shiny hair. For many, finding the right balance of hair products, wash days, diet and lifestyle to maintain the desired hair status is near impossible. Sometimes only one hairstyle is acceptable for weekdays and before natural hair frizz eventually takes over. Not for Minister Bradley Felix though. Throughout 2017 we’ve seen his perfectly defined curls loosely become a product of envy for some women (myself included). His crowning glory even slides effortlessly into a bun or ponytail (see pictures below) surely acclaiming him to be the trendiest man in government right now.