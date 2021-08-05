Has PM Pierre ushered in a new era in St. Lucia Politics?

Advertisement

On Monday August 5th, 2021 a new slate of 11 Ministers, 1 Senior Minister, and 2 Parliamentary Secretaries were sworn in to St. Lucia’s Parliament to form the Cabinet of Ministers. This came days after a landslide victory at an election which left 13 members of the ruling St. Lucia Labour Party, 2 independent candidates, and 2 members of the United Workers Party, elected. Of particular note among those sworn in were Richard Frederick, Member for Castries Central, and Stepehenson King, Member for Castries North, who ran as independent candidates. Before the election now Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre had noted the two men were not members of his party. This would, therefore, come as a first that two Independent Candidates would be sworn into the Cabinet of Ministers.

Stephenson King, whom, weeks prior to the election announced that he would not run as a candidate for the then ruling United Workers Party citing disrespect, and allegations of corruption, among other reasons he gave at a televised address to the nation, was sworn in as a Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal. Richard Frederick, also, a former Minister in a Stephenson King led Administration was sworn in as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Housing and Local Government. At Monday’s Ceremony, Prime Minister Pierre said in acknolwedgement of the role both men played in securing a victory for his party they were offered ministerial appointments again reiterating they were not members of his party.

Prime Minister Philip J.Pierre (center) at Government House last week shortly after taking the oath of office. (Photo Bill Mortley)

The full list of Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:

Advertisement

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.

Hon. Shawn A. Edward

Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

Hon. Alva Romanus Baptiste

Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs.

Hon. Stephenson King

Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

Hon. Emma Hippolyte

Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs.

7. Hon. Joachim Andre Henry

Minister for Equity, Social Justice and People’s Empowerment.

Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte

Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs.

Hon. Kenson Joel Casimir

Minister for Youth Development and Sports.

Hon. Alfred Prospere

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development.

11. Hon. Wayne D. Girard

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Youth Economy.

Hon. Richard Frederick

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Housing and Local Government.

PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARIES

Hon. Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere – Parliamentary Secretary

Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

Hon. Guibion Ferdinand – Parliamentary Secretary

Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

Former Prime Minister and former leader of the St. Lucia Labour Party, Dr. Kenny Anthony, who led the party to a crushing defeat in the 2016 general election against the Allen Chastanet led United Workers Party, was, according to Pierre, offered first option at a ministry of his choosing, declined in favour of completing legal work for his clients and also because he had to undergo minor surgery in the coming weeks. Newly elected Member for Micoud North Jeremiah Norbert was named in the, previously contentious, position of Deputy Speaker. Both this appointment and the former, Pierre said would be revisited after a 6-month assessment.

These men and women, Pierre noted would form the next Government of St. Lucia for the next 5 years. They will also be joined by Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet and Member for Choisuel Bradley Felix, both men being the only members of their party to have won their seats in the last General Election.