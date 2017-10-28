Hat tricks in Castries in CFC Youth League

Action continues in Castries Football Council Youth League after a weeklong break, due to the hosting of the entertainment event Pork Fest.

In the Under-11 matches, Flow Lancers FC continued their unbeaten run with a three goal to nil win over the VSADC Pinehill Dolphins. The goal scorers for Flow Lancers FC were Marcus Paul, Naheem Remy and Deshaun Paul.

Sharks, the other VSADC Pinehill U-11 team, had better luck against the Valley Soccer Club Strikers with two goals to nil. The goal scorers for VSADC Pinehill Dolphins were Adonynie Lucien and Aramin Lesmond.

The Valley Soccer Club Stingers also found the going tough in their match against FC Pioneers, losing by three goals to one. Goals scorers for FC Pioneers Kyan Gabriel and Gemich Gittens recorded a brace.

In U-13 action, Valley Soccer Club scored led by a hat trick by Rawson Harris, and support from goals by Jaheem Prospere, Rivaldo Charlemagne and Jelanie Desauzay – they got past FC Pioneers six goals to nil.

In the other U-13 match, Flow Lancers FC nipped VSADC Pinehill U-13 by one goal to nil courtesy of a fine finish from Aden Desir.

Flow Lancers FC continued their weekend dominance over VSADC by also defeating them in the U-15 age group, with a three goal to one victory. Andrez Daniel, Dameo Caroo and Kathan Vitalis found the nets for Flow Lancers FC.

Kegan Caul was the lone goal scorer for VSADC Pinehill U-15.

In another U-15 encounter, Rio Longville recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive weekend, as Valley Soccer Club defeated FC Pioneers four goals to one. Daniel Kennedy was the other goal scorer to Valley Soccer Club, while Myran Nelson was the lone goal scorer for FC Pioneers.

The U-17 matches were played on Sunday at the same venue. In the first match of the day, FC Pioneers B featuring a number of national youth selectees, got by Valley Soccer Club in a very exciting match by four goals to two.

For the Valley Soccer Club, Rio Longville and Deneshe St John each found the back of the nets.

However, Kidanny Joseph led FC Pioneers to victory with an impressive hat trick, which featured fine finishing and composure under pressure.

There was another hat trick in U-17 matches when national U-15 team selectee Simeon Francis, converted two penalties and a close-range finish, to lead VSADC Lucozade U-17 to a four goals to two victory, over a very spirited Sunrisers FC team. The other goal for VSADC was scored by winger Anthony Mondesir.

For Sunrisers FC, Shakim Hunte and Joel Charles each recorded a goal in the match, which featured some impressive periods of ball possession by the VSADC Lucozade U-17 team.

The VSADAC Lucozade U-19 side, scored a major upset over the heavily favored Flow Lancers FC, with a well-deserved two goals to nil victory. Simeon Francis was once again on the score sheet, while the other goal was secured by John Theodore.

The defeat left one of the favorites Flow Lancers FC, as the only winless team in the U-19 age group.

In another U-19 match, Lydon Desire scored a brace to secure a comfortable two goals to nil victory for Valley Soccer Club over FC Pioneers.

Action in the league continues at the SAB on Saturday October 28 with matches in the U-11, U15 and U-19 divisions. There will be no matches on Sunday October 29 due to the Jounen Kweyol celebrations.