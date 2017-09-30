Heineken Green Synergy Crowns DJ Stars!

Brand Manager, Global Brands at WLBL, presented trophies to all the participating MCs and DJs. The top two finishers in the clash were then announced and presented with their trophies. It was DJ Rufus in second place and Kerbz Ecstatic in first. He received EC$8,000 in cash as well as prizes.

The new Heineken Green Synergy skills champion was none other than X Factor, who receives EC$18,000 in cash and prizes.

Mindy Chicot, in commenting on the competition, apologized for the fact that a new component, a ‘scratch’ competition, had to be omitted on Sunday. This, she said, was due to time constraints and following strict police guidelines about the cut-off time as well as unforeseen weather conditions. The scratch component, however, will be staged at another Heineken/WLBL event and will be announced soon. Despite this, Chicot says she has received positive feedback from persons who attended Sunday’s Heineken Green Synergy DJ Competition which, for the organisers, was always consumer- and fan-driven.

“I really want to thank all the fans and patrons who came out on Sunday and made this not just another great event for Heineken, but an incident-free one as well,” Chicot said.

