Here’s a List of Charities Helping Victims of Hurricane Irma

Over the past few days, Hurricane Irma, recorded as one of the most powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic, has caused much devastation to islands throughout the Caribbean, Barbuda taking the hardest hit.

According to The Guardian, there have been four confirmed deaths in the British Virgin Islands, which brings the death toll to 23. Other countries with confirmed deaths are: one in Barbuda, one in Anguilla, one in Dutch Sint Maarten, three in Puerto Rico, four in the US Virgin Islands and nine on the French territories in St Barts and St Martin. And, the number of deaths is expected to increase.

In countries that were affected by Hurricane Irma the majority of citizens have been left homeless with little to no communication. While some of the states and territories that were affected are likely to receive help from the US government, other countries that were struck by the dangerous category 5 hurricane may not have the same support; it will take some time for those countries to fully recover, especially for countries that now find themselves in the path of approaching Hurricane Jose.

Therefore, it is crucial that we help and support organisations and charities in whatever way possible, be it donations of supplies, volunteering or monetary help. Local telecommunication brands such as Flow and Digicel have been assisting by giving free credit to those in Irma’s path. Listed below are some of the organisations and charities that are reaching out the countries affected:

Antigua + Barbuda Red Cross – is working tirelessly in response to Hurricane Irma’s destruction across Barbuda.

UNICEF – will be providing emergency relief and helping children to resume their education in the coming months.

American Red Cross – currently seeking volunteers in the following areas: Puerto Rico, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia.

Convoy of Hope – this nonprofit charity is helping victims in the British Virgin Islands and Haiti.

Oxfam – is ready to act immediately and provide relief in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Save the Children – will provide relief efforts to children and families.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster – is accepting donations and volunteers to help in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other countries.

SPCA International – will provide support to shelters and rescue groups working with animals affected by natural disasters.