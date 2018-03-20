HERStoire Set for First Ever Sister2Sister Chat!

Praised by Health Minister Sen. Mary Isaac for embarking on a mission to erase the taboos associated with sexual and reproductive health and other issues affecting women, the HERStoire Collective launched their signature Sister2Sister (S2S) Virtual Safe Space programme earlier this month. Less than two weeks after the programme’s launch the organization is kicking things into high gear with the hosting of their first ever Sister2Sister Virtual Safe Space chat.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 21st at 7pm the virtual chat will take place on the organization’s website- www.HERStoire.com .

Wednesday’s chat will be focused on Endometriosis, an often undiagnosed condition affecting millions of women across the globe. Endometriosis affects a woman’s reproductive organs, whereby the tissue typically found lining the inside of the uterus, grows on the outside.

World Endometriosis Day will be observed on Saturday, March 24 this year, with the entire month being recognized as Endometriosis Awareness Month.

According to HERStoire’s PR & Communications Coordinator Kayra Williams: “We have decided to focus on the very real and very debilitating condition known as Endometriosis as part of our first ever Virtual Safe Space Chat. It is our intent to ensure that all our chats have a pre-determined structure. We want to ensure that we cover some of the real issues facing our women and girls. However, if there are participants who wish to discuss other issues which fall within the scope of what the programme is about (sexual reproductive health (SRH), women’s issues, women’s health and wellness) then this conversation will also be encouraged.”

Sister2Sister Safe Space Virtual Chats will be held bi-weekly (every two weeks) on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm. Although, the Herstoire Collective hopes to target women between the ages of 16-24 for participation in this “judgement free” and highly informative chat, no woman will be denied access.