Homicide at West Hall Group, Vieux Fort

October 19th, 2017

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Vieux Fort, received a report of a stabbing at West Hall Group, Vieux Fort, between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keith Smith, a twenty-nine-year-old resident of Balca, Choiseul, originally of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, sustained a stab wound during the incident. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

Three individuals are currently in police custody in relation to this incident. Smith’s death takes the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to 42. 

