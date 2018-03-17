Human Services to Saint Lucia: We must report cases of child abuse!

After my meeting two small children in the mucky Castries market—accompanied by their father who was insistent on highlighting his sense of responsibility whilst ironically informing me of their slumber space being a canoe—it left Saint Lucia wondering: What is the government doing for this family? During our conversation the rastaman informed me that the National Community Foundation had given him $800 to begin building a form of shelter as his house had been burnt down last June. However, it was not enough to get his two children out of the little wooden boat floating on open water at night.

Throughout my questioning he maintained that the children were fine and the circumstances were not as hostile as the media made it sound. He even threatened to dismiss social workers if they came to try to bring the children to their mother a second time. His only plea was for help to rebuild his house.

I was later compelled to question the Department of Human Services within the Ministry for Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government. What happens when citizens disregard the department’s instructions, like this man who, when I met him, had returned his children to the same circumstances?

After weeks of trying and unwavering effort to secure an interview with Mrs. Elizabeth Lewis, the director of the Department of Human Services, she was able to say: “The last discussion I had with the social worker assigned, work was being done to see how best we can provide the support for the children and the family.”

The Department of Human Services has a foundation of eleven social workers for the entire island, but they don’t all respond to reports of abuse. The sole responsibility of the government agency is to “respond to issues of child protection, child welfare and child abuse”. Housing and issues of homeless adults are not listed although the department is required to ensure that children are housed safely. “The issue of homelessness is not widespread,” said Mrs. Lewis, but she was unable to provide statistics at press time.

Specifically addressing this man and his canoe, the director said that the original call of the children sleeping in the boat came from the media. A social worker was assigned to investigate the case. However, when the STAR last reported on the issue, the Department of Human Services learned that he had taken his children back. Mrs. Lewis commented, “I have not followed up on that aspect of it yet. The social worker, I know, was supposed to engage them fully. I am not exactly sure as of today but, from our last discussion, these children were to remain in the mother’s care.”

When I last spoke to the fisherman, the son was suffering from a broken leg, which occurred soon after he was put into his mother’s care.

Mrs. Lewis said: “As far as I know the mother is playing a very active role in the children’s life. There are some child protection issues with regards to that case. We received that report and had to go back in and re-engage the family. Now we have to work along with both parents to ensure that the children have access to both parents, but to also ensure that the parents’ actions do not place them at risk.

“If he still has them in the boat we have already identified that that is not a safe place for them to be so we will not support the children being in the boat. Notwithstanding how much he cares and wants to be around them, we will have to find another way of engaging the father and children.”

When questioned about any illegality in a parent not being capable of providing shelter for a child she said, “I don’t know, but with us here we look at parents’ intent because we surely have parents who want to do what is right for their child but have other challenges. The police may want to look at it from a totally different lens and decide, “Well, I want to place a charge.” That’s for them to do. But for us here we try to work with the family as much as possible.”

I was not permitted to speak with anyone else but the director of the Department of Human Services as certain information concerning the case could not be disclosed to the media. However, in a generalized discussion about child abuse and changing times, Mrs. Lewis indicated, “There are so many other issues that come with a report now. Reports we are getting are tied into all other forms of abuse, poverty, poor housing and many other aspects.”

The small department is facing a growing depth in child abuse cases as well as the demand to address cases faster. Presently the department “relies heavily on reports” because of staff challenges. Elizabeth Lewis encourages the public to take responsibility for such reporting.