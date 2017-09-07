Hurricane Jose Continue to Strengthen in the Atlantic

Jose is now a category 3 hurricane, wind speed moving at 120 mph and currently moving west-northwest at 18 mph. Following a similar path as Hurricane Irma.

According to National Hurricane Centre, Jose is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours with a chance of it becoming a major hurricane by Friday.

Antigua and Barbuda is on hurricane watch once again and a tropical storm watch has been issued to the following countries: Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Remember, stay safe and follow the instructions of your local meteorological office during this turbulent hurricane season.