IGY Rodney Bay Marina & The RSLPF join forces on yachting security

On Thursday, February 6, 2020 IGY Rodney Bay Marina presented the Gros-Islet Police Station with a brand-new marine VHF radio. This piece of equipment will aid the officers based at the station with their efforts in providing support to the yachting community of St. Lucia.

On hand to make the presentation to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Elvis Thomas from the Gros-Islet Police Station, was the General Manager of the IGY Rodney Bay Marina; Sean Devaux.

Sean Devaux (right) presents ASP Elvis Thomas with the VHF radio.

Both parties agreed that the contribution will significantly shorten response times to any calls of yachting-related incidents in Rodney Bay and the Gros-Islet area. This donation made by the IGY Rodney Bay Marina is the continuation of initiatives that the marina has taken, in partnership with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, to ameliorate security in the yachting sector. By extension, St. Lucia as a destination and the community which has supported IGY as well as the yachting sector over the years will certainly benefit from IGY’s continued efforts.

In the upcoming weeks, the IGY Rodney Bay Marina will coordinate the training sessions for all the officers attached to the Gros-Islet Police Station on the use of the marine VHF radio.