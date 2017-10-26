Inaugural Indoor School Football Tournament!

October 24, 2017 – In this inaugural indoor school tournament, 5 secondary schools are to engage in battle to earn the right to be crowned our first ever indoor school champions. The five schools participating are Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, St. Mary’s College, Gros Islet Secondary School, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School, Corinth Secondary School.

The tournament presents a unique stage for local students to showcase their talent unlike never before, in a 5v5 format of the game. Prizes will be given away to the competition winners, most outstanding performers and spectators.

The one-day tournament is scheduled to take place on November 18th 2017 and begins at 10:00am sharp and ends at 5:00pm. The tournament venue is the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Beausejour, Gros Islet.

“Too often have we seen our undeniable young local talent

fail to transition into the professional game.

Jogar Bonito FC feels a responsibility to halt this trend.”

– Namahli Cupid, Jogar Bonito FC Managing Director