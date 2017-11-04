Inter-Schools Football Competition Results

Matches continued in the Under 15 Football competition on Tuesday at the Marchand Grounds.

In the first game, St Mary’ College defeated Bocage Secondary 5-0, to continue their impressive showing at this year’s event. Keshawn James and Joachim Johnson were the goal scorers in the first half for SMC.

In the second half, Jason Augustin made it 3-0 with a goal in the 47th minute, while James completed his brace in the 57th minute. Ziggy Hinkson scored in the 68th minute to seal an impressive 5-nil victory for SMC.

In the second game, Babonneau Secondary defeated Entrepot Secondary 4-1. Bertty Marcellus had a brace with goals in the 9th and 72nd minute. Yanic Noel joined the party, registering his brace with goals in the 54th and 57th minute.

For Entrepot, their lone goal was scored by Josh Harrow in the 45th minute.

In other matches played, Vide Bouteille Secondary defeated Gros-Islet Secondary 4-1. Vieux fort Comprehensive also strolled past Anse Ger Secondary 4-1.

Last Friday in Under 19 Schools Football, Gros Islet Secondary School defeated Bocage Secondary School. Leading the way for the winning side was Shannon Leonce with a hat trick with goals in the 35th, 52nd and 79th minute. The other goal scorers were Jahlil Evans and Jardel Nelson.

In other games played last Friday, Boys Training Centre and Sir Ira Simmons tied 3-3.