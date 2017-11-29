Inter Schools Table Tennis Team Championships Results

St Joseph’s Convent and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College won the girls and boys team titles respectfully at the recent Inter-Secondary Schools Table Tennis Team Championships, with the best eight boys and girls teams competing at the Gros-Islet Secondary School auditorium. Eight tables were set up as the schools prepared to do battle.

Girls quarter-finals results: St Joseph’s Convent (SJC) C team won 3-0 over Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS). SJC Joanna Theodore won the opening match 11-5 and 11-6 over SCSS Unisha Frederick. SJC Nhij Myers kept the momentum going by defeating SCSS Shani Cambridge 11-3 and 11-3. SJC doubles pair of Juelle St Claire and Joanna Theodore then defeated SCSS Shani and Unisha 11- 7 and 11-5 to book a spot in the semi-finals.

SJC (B) team won 3-0 over the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School (BCSS). SJC Aviona Edmund defeated BCSS Khadeeja Mclorrain 11-2 and 11-4. SJC Abigail Nicholas conquered BCSS Jemimiah Mathurin 11-4 and 11-1. SJC closed of the match when the pair of Angelique Richardson and Aviona won over BCSS Khadeeja and Jemimiah 11-2 and 11-4 to secure their semi-final spot.

SJC’s (A) team won 3-0 over the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS). SJC Lenore Adjodha defeated CCSS Kiana Felix 11-9 and 11-7. SJC Zarianne Anthony then defeated CCSS Gena Joseph 11-6 and 11-1. The doubles then saw SJC Mia George and Zarianne winning in straight sets 11-4 and 11-5 over CCSS Kiana and Gena.

Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) won 3-1 over the Corinth Secondary School CSS). SALCC Cherese Darcheville won 11-2 and 11-3 over CSS Fedora Moise in the opening match. CSS Suenelli Dorius answered when she defeated SALCC Chitra Swamy in a close encounter 9-11, 11-8 and 11-6. SALCC Chitra and Cherese then defeated CSS Qiana Joseph and Suenelli 11-6 and 11-6. SALCC Cherese then fought her way through CSS Suenelli’s defensive style to win 6-11, 11-3 and 11-5.

Boys quarter-finals results: St Mary’s College (SMC) conquered SCSS Secondary 3-0. SMC’s Jelanie Dusauzay defeated SCSS’s Joel Mitchel 11-2 and 11-6 in the opening match. The next game saw SMC’s Shaywan Narcisse also winning in straight sets 11-5 and 11-8 over SCSS’s Akin Auguste. SMC’s Jwanyl Mathias then won 11-5 and 11-8 over SCSS’s Ryhm Hippolyte.

SALCC defeated the Gros-Islet Secondary School 3-0. SALCC’s Andrew Daniel conquered GISS Kerval Cenac in straight sets 11-4, 11-4. SALCC’s Mario St Cyr also won in straight sets over GISS Ronaldo St Juste 11-5 and 11-3. SALCC’s Alydon Thomas then out hustled GISS’s Elrick Faucher in an extremely close encounter 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.

CCSSC defeated (BCSS) 3-0. CCSS’s Izik Narcisse defeated BCSS Quami Deshong 11-4 and 11-2. CCSS’s Colvin Paul then narrowly defeated BCSS Cjay Marquis 11-8, 9-11 and 11-7. CCSS’s De’Andre Calderon then helped his school to secure a spot in the semi-finals when he defeated BCSS Abass O Yekeen 11-0 and 11-5.

CSS won a tightly contested match over the Babonneau Secondary School (BSC) who strategically made an error in placing their players 3-2. CSS Saneil Bernard defeated BSS Peterson George 11-5, 11-4. BSS Nate John then equalized the match when he defeated CSS Maxx William 11-8, 11-8. BSS Kenneth John then defeated CSS Clyvert Alexander 11-4, 14-12. CSS Saneil again equalized the match when he conquered BSS Nate in a tightly contested match 11-7, 5-11, 11-8. Maxx William then won the deciding match against Petterson 11-7, 11-6 to book a semi-final spot.

Boy’s semi-finals: The first semi-final match saw SALCC loaded with former Samarians made light work of SMC when they conquered them 3-0. SALCC Andrew Daniel defeated SMC Shaywan Narcisse 11-2, 11-5. SALCC Mario St Cyr then added another win to his team when he defeated SMC Jelanie Dusauzay 11-7, 11-4. SALCC Alydon Thomas then conquered SMC Jwanyl Mathias 11-7, 11-8.

The second semi-final match finished in a similar fashion as the CCSS cruised to victory over first time semi-finalist CSC 3-0. CCSS’s lead player De’Andre Calderon defeated CSS’s Maxx William 11-3, 11-3. CCSS’s Ishmel Moise then added another victory when he defeated CSS captain Saneil Bernard 11-7, 11-7. CCSS’s captain Izik Narcisse then secured his teams spot in the finals when he defeated CSS Clyvert Alexander 11-3, 11-4.

Girl’s semi-finals: SJC’s A team defeated their C team 3-0 in the first girls semi-final match. SJC’s (A) lead player Zarianne Anthony won 11-8, 11-7 over SJC’s (C) Juelle St Claire. SJC’s (A) Mia George then defeated SJC’s (C) Joanna Theodore in a tightly contested match 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. The doubles event saw SJC’s (A) Zarianne and Lenore Adjodha having to fight from being one set down 5-11, 11-4, 11-7 over SJC’s (C) Joanna and Nhij Myers.

SALCCSir defeated SJC’s (B) team 3-0. SALCC Chitra Swamy pulled an upset when she defeated SJC’s Abigail Nicholas 11-9, 11-4. SALCC’s captain Cherese Darcheville then defeated SJC’s Aviona Edmund 11-6, 11-2. The doubles event then saw Cherese and Chitra winning 11-6, 11-3 over Aviona and Abigail.

Girl’s final: The finals were played three best in five sets for each match. SJC’s (A) team conquered SALCC 3-0 to retain their team title. SJC’s lead player Zarianne Anthony pulled an upset when she defeated SALCC’s lead player Cherese Darcheville 13-11, 11-9 and 11-7. SJC’s Mia George then conquered SALCC’s Chitra Swamy 11-5, 14-12 and 11-4.

SJC’s doubles pair of Mia and Zarianne took no chances as they conquered Cherese and Chitra 11-4, 11-8 and 11-8.

Boy’s final: The finals were played three best in five sets for each match. The two most dominant teams which defeated all their opponents 3-0, met in one of the most exciting and competitive finals since the rebirth of the Inter Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championships. SALCC defeated CCSS 3-2 in the finals. SALCC captain and national under 18 player Andrew Daniels defeated CCSS’s national under 13 player 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5. CCSS’s captain also a national under 13 player De’Andre Calderon pulled an upset when he defeated SALCC’s national under 18 player Mario St Cyr 11-8, 14-12, 9-11 and 11-8 to equalize the match. CCSS’s Izik Narcisse then defeated SALCC’s Alydon Thomas 11-13, 11-5, 11-2 and 11-4. SALCC’s Andrew then fought his way to equalize the score when he narrowly defeated CCSS’s De’Andre Calderon 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-3. With the overall score tied at 2-2, SALCC’s Mario handled the pressure well to defeat CCSS’s Ishmel 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6.

Girl’s Podium finishers: (1) St Joseph’s Convent (A); (2) Sir Arthur Lewis Community College; (3) St Joseph’s Convent (C) and St Joseph’s Convent (B).

Boys: (1) Sir Arthur Lewis Community College; (2) Castries Comprehensive Secondary School; (3) Saint Mary’s College and Corinth Secondary Sch