Inter Schools Table Tennis Team Championships Results

November 29th, 2017

De’Andre Calderon of Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

St Joseph’s Convent and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College won the girls and boys team titles respectfully at the recent Inter-Secondary Schools Table Tennis Team Championships, with the best eight boys and girls teams competing at the Gros-Islet Secondary School auditorium. Eight tables were set up as the schools prepared to do battle.

Girls quarter-finals results: St Joseph’s Convent (SJC) C team won 3-0 over Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS). SJC Joanna Theodore won the opening match 11-5 and 11-6 over SCSS Unisha Frederick. SJC Nhij Myers kept the momentum going by defeating SCSS Shani Cambridge 11-3 and 11-3. SJC doubles pair of Juelle St Claire and Joanna Theodore then defeated SCSS Shani and Unisha 11- 7 and 11-5 to book a spot in the semi-finals.

SJC (B) team won 3-0 over the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School (BCSS). SJC Aviona Edmund defeated BCSS Khadeeja Mclorrain 11-2 and 11-4. SJC Abigail Nicholas conquered BCSS Jemimiah Mathurin 11-4 and 11-1. SJC closed of the match when the pair of Angelique Richardson and Aviona won over BCSS Khadeeja and Jemimiah 11-2 and 11-4 to secure their semi-final spot.

SJC’s (A) team won 3-0 over the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS). SJC Lenore Adjodha defeated CCSS Kiana Felix 11-9 and 11-7. SJC Zarianne Anthony then defeated CCSS Gena Joseph 11-6 and 11-1. The doubles then saw SJC Mia George and Zarianne winning in straight sets 11-4 and 11-5 over CCSS Kiana and Gena.

Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) won 3-1 over the Corinth Secondary School CSS). SALCC Cherese Darcheville won 11-2 and 11-3 over CSS Fedora Moise in the opening match. CSS Suenelli Dorius answered when she defeated SALCC Chitra Swamy in a close encounter 9-11, 11-8 and 11-6. SALCC Chitra and Cherese then defeated CSS Qiana Joseph and Suenelli 11-6 and 11-6. SALCC Cherese then fought her way through CSS Suenelli’s defensive style to win 6-11, 11-3 and 11-5.

Boys quarter-finals results: St Mary’s College (SMC) conquered SCSS Secondary 3-0. SMC’s Jelanie Dusauzay defeated SCSS’s Joel Mitchel 11-2 and 11-6 in the opening match. The next game saw SMC’s Shaywan Narcisse also winning in straight sets 11-5 and 11-8 over SCSS’s Akin Auguste. SMC’s Jwanyl Mathias then won 11-5 and 11-8 over SCSS’s Ryhm Hippolyte.

SALCC defeated the Gros-Islet Secondary School 3-0. SALCC’s Andrew Daniel conquered GISS Kerval Cenac in straight sets 11-4, 11-4. SALCC’s Mario St Cyr also won in straight sets over GISS Ronaldo St Juste 11-5 and 11-3. SALCC’s Alydon Thomas then out hustled GISS’s Elrick Faucher in an extremely close encounter 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.

CCSSC defeated (BCSS) 3-0. CCSS’s Izik Narcisse defeated BCSS Quami Deshong 11-4 and 11-2. CCSS’s Colvin Paul then narrowly defeated BCSS Cjay Marquis 11-8, 9-11 and 11-7. CCSS’s De’Andre Calderon then helped his school to secure a spot in the semi-finals when he defeated BCSS Abass O Yekeen 11-0 and 11-5.

CSS won a tightly contested match over the Babonneau Secondary School (BSC) who strategically made an error in placing their players 3-2. CSS Saneil Bernard defeated BSS Peterson George 11-5, 11-4. BSS Nate John then equalized the match when he defeated CSS Maxx William 11-8, 11-8. BSS Kenneth John then defeated CSS Clyvert Alexander 11-4, 14-12. CSS Saneil again equalized the match when he conquered BSS Nate in a tightly contested match 11-7, 5-11, 11-8. Maxx William then won the deciding match against Petterson 11-7, 11-6 to book a semi-final spot.

Boy’s semi-finals: The first semi-final match saw SALCC loaded with former Samarians made light work of SMC when they conquered them 3-0. SALCC Andrew Daniel defeated SMC Shaywan Narcisse 11-2, 11-5. SALCC Mario St Cyr then added another win to his team when he defeated SMC Jelanie Dusauzay 11-7, 11-4. SALCC Alydon Thomas then conquered SMC Jwanyl Mathias 11-7, 11-8.

The second semi-final match finished in a similar fashion as the CCSS cruised to victory over first time semi-finalist CSC 3-0. CCSS’s lead player De’Andre Calderon defeated CSS’s Maxx William 11-3, 11-3. CCSS’s Ishmel Moise then added another victory when he defeated CSS captain Saneil Bernard 11-7, 11-7. CCSS’s captain Izik Narcisse then secured his teams spot in the finals when he defeated CSS Clyvert Alexander 11-3, 11-4.

Girl’s semi-finals: SJC’s A team defeated their C team 3-0 in the first girls semi-final match. SJC’s (A) lead player Zarianne Anthony won 11-8, 11-7 over SJC’s (C) Juelle St Claire. SJC’s (A) Mia George then defeated SJC’s (C) Joanna Theodore in a tightly contested match 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. The doubles event saw SJC’s (A) Zarianne and Lenore Adjodha having to fight from being one set down 5-11, 11-4, 11-7 over SJC’s (C) Joanna and Nhij Myers.

SALCCSir defeated SJC’s (B) team 3-0. SALCC Chitra Swamy pulled an upset when she defeated SJC’s Abigail Nicholas 11-9, 11-4. SALCC’s captain Cherese Darcheville then defeated SJC’s Aviona Edmund 11-6, 11-2. The doubles event then saw Cherese and Chitra winning 11-6, 11-3 over Aviona and Abigail.

Girl’s final: The finals were played three best in five sets for each match. SJC’s (A) team conquered SALCC 3-0 to retain their team title. SJC’s lead player Zarianne Anthony pulled an upset when she defeated SALCC’s lead player Cherese Darcheville 13-11, 11-9 and 11-7. SJC’s Mia George then conquered SALCC’s Chitra Swamy 11-5, 14-12 and 11-4.

SJC’s doubles pair of Mia and Zarianne took no chances as they conquered Cherese and Chitra 11-4, 11-8 and 11-8.

Boy’s final: The finals were played three best in five sets for each match. The two most dominant teams which defeated all their opponents 3-0, met in one of the most exciting and competitive finals since the rebirth of the Inter Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championships. SALCC defeated CCSS 3-2 in the finals. SALCC captain and national under 18 player Andrew Daniels defeated CCSS’s national under 13 player 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5. CCSS’s captain also a national under 13 player De’Andre Calderon pulled an upset when he defeated SALCC’s national under 18 player Mario St Cyr 11-8, 14-12, 9-11 and 11-8 to equalize the match. CCSS’s Izik Narcisse then defeated SALCC’s Alydon Thomas 11-13, 11-5, 11-2 and 11-4. SALCC’s Andrew then fought his way to equalize the score when he narrowly defeated CCSS’s De’Andre Calderon 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-3. With the overall score tied at 2-2, SALCC’s Mario handled the pressure well to defeat CCSS’s Ishmel 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6.

Girl’s Podium finishers: (1) St Joseph’s Convent (A); (2) Sir Arthur Lewis Community College; (3) St Joseph’s Convent (C) and St Joseph’s Convent (B).

Boys: (1) Sir Arthur Lewis Community College; (2) Castries Comprehensive Secondary School; (3) Saint Mary’s College and Corinth Secondary Sch

