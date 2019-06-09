International Masters Invitational underway here

The long-awaited Veterans in Sports Inc St Lucia International Masters Invitational football tournament kicked off on Saturday at three venues: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet Playing Field and the Sab Sporting Facility at Vigie.

The tournament, taking place June 8-10, was officially launched recently at Sandals Halcyon in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. In attendance at the launch was CEO of Veterans in Sports Inc, Alvin Malaykhan; former West Indies Captain, Brian Lara; former national player, Earl Jean; and Senior Marketing Manager Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Jackie Mathurin, along with other officials from the the SLTA.

After greeting everyone, Malaykhan said, “As part of the 40th Independence celebrations for Saint Lucia, we are thrilled to be hosting the St Lucia International Masters Football Invitational under the theme ‘Be Inspired’. After eight years of hosting our annual National Veterans Football Tournament, we have attracted a great deal of regional and international attention. Better believe it!”

Having hosted international teams, most recently RUM FC from New York, Malaykhan said, “The main event, however, commences June 8 where 28 teams will play 76 matches over a three-day period. An organisational nightmare but, you know, it’s fun!” He emphasized: “At Veterans in Sports Inc our brand of football is not just for competition and winning. For us it is about impacting the lives of people for the better. We find ourselves being organisers of ventures that continue to shape both the sport of football and the country in a positive and meaningful way. Community activities have always been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of our development plans. We have been able to launch our Kick for a Cure Campaign, all done in partnership with Caribbean Alliance Insurance and the Veterans Football fraternity.”

In closing, Malaykhan thanked key individuals like Gavin Niles and Lopez Barthelmy, the numerous sponsors old and new, as well as special guests Lara and Jean for helping to promote the tournament. Lara mentioned his fondness for Saint Lucia, having been here first as player and now as ambassador for this tournament. He spoke highly of Jean and Malaykhan and said, “These two men that you see here did not take very much to get me on board. The professional way they do stuff—they really care about themselves. Aligning my brand to something like this is very easy for me to do.”

Lara touched on another important aspect of Saint Lucia hosting this international tournament: “The sports tourism landscape in the Caribbean—I see Saint Lucia playing a very big part in ensuring this grows, especially on this particular island. Sports tourism is definitely one of the biggest-growing, money-making things around the world. Six to seven billion dollars is spent every year on people looking to play sport, or people looking to just spectate. Why not have a slice of it?”

While Saint Lucia, at this time, may not be able to stage world-class events, Lara pointed out that there are people around the world—sportsmen and sportswomen—who are willing to spend money to play a level of sport and get recreation; so why not in Saint Lucia?

Lara went on to say: “I am very proud that Mr Malaykhan and, of course, Earl Jean took the opportunity to introduce Veterans Football. They have created something for a group of people.” Regrettably, Lara, who has played in previous veterans’ tournaments, will not be here this time around. He has been called to duty not on the cricket pitch but instead watching the West Indies win the World Cup. “Hopefully,” he mused.

Lara said he is off to India to provide coverage of the World Cup but could not miss the opportunity to once again give his blessing to the tournament. There were also brief remarks from Mathurin of the SLTA, Caribbean and Events’ Christopher Gustave, and officials with St Lucia Distillers and Peter & Company Distribution who are among the many sponsors of this tournament.

Following are the teams playing in the various age groups: Forty plus, Group A: Era Masters (Trinidad & Tobago), Real Ole Men (Grenada), SLU Metals (Central Vieux Fort), Marchand Veterans, Mon Repos Sharks. Group B: X Men (Trinidad and Tobago), Micoud Veterans, VSDAC, All Blacks Dennery, Nature Boys (Dominica).

Group C: Pele Masters (USA), Flow Lancers FC, Soufriere Veterans, Valley Legends, Anse La Raye Combined.

Group D: Sunday Krew (Trinidad and Tobago), Gros Islet Veterans, Labowee Connexions, Choiseul Veterans, Caricom Masters.

Fifty and over, Group A: X Men (Trinidad and Tobago), Vieux Fort South, All Blacks Dennery, Caricom Masters.

Group B: Pele Masters (USA), VSADC, Gros Islet Veterans, Marchand Veterans.