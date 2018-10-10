INVEST SAINT LUCIA SUPPORTS THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PROGRAMME

Invest Saint Lucia has made a donation of EC $15,000 in support of the Junior Achievement Programme (JA).

Into its 22nd year in Saint Lucia, the non-profit organisation offers an economic education program that gives primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary-level students practical experience of the operation of businesses in the free enterprise system.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony, Chairman of the Junior Achievement Board, Kirt Hosam, expressed his immense gratitude towards ISL for its generosity.

“More importantly,” he indicated, “I want to thank them [ISL] for the young people sitting in school right now who are going to be empowered through this financial injection to be able to have a viable option when they leave school.

“That they’re not just operating within the norm (come out of school and look for a job) but that they actually have the skills, competence and the entrepreneurial spirit that allows them another viable option when they leave school.”

For its part, Invest Saint Lucia regards this as part of its corporate social responsibility and views this level of financial support towards the JA’s education kits, as one of the ways in which it is able to contribute to the future productivity of Saint Lucia.

Commenting during his first public appearance as ISL’s CEO, Roderick Cherry remarked that it is this thrust to build on the talent and entrepreneurial potential of young people that drives Invest Saint Lucia to support the Junior Achievement Programme as well as other youth oriented organisations such as the National Youth Council and the National Community Foundation’s education fund.