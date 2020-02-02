Is Pierre’s Youf Economy really PYE in the Sky?

One would think, by the number of times the bastardized word “yoof” is spewed from the lips of Opposition leader Philip J. Pierre, that it is a new favourite flavour among Red Zoners. But then, perhaps not. What’s more likely is that someone bought the rumour that to win the next elections, all campaign efforts must concentrate on Saint Lucia’s young voters—“de youfs”!

That would explain why almost every picture of the SLP leader features him with kids. Someone ought to keep in mind that the youth, as defined by the United Nations, is inclusive of individuals up to the age of 35. Not just school children, such as the leader of the Opposition posed with following the last House meeting, with the look on his face suggesting an eel out of water.

On cruise ships, many young Saint Lucians are working as entertainers, DJs, sound engineers, chefs, bartenders and waitresses.

Pierre’s pretend love affair with the “youf of de nation” is more evidence that something’s not well with him. Amnesia? Didn’t Pierre and his SLP headhunters recently accuse Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of being “pretentious” for posing with young people simply for likes on social media?

During an interview on a radio show hosted by an SLP hopeful, Pierre described his recently imagined “yoof economy” as a “revolutionary idea”. He added: “What you want is a designated part of the economy for the yoof; you want advice coming from the yoof; what the yoof want; how the yoof want it implemented. So what we want to have is a designated ministry with special areas for the yoof: creative industries, music, technology, web design, sports, modelling . . . a dedicated budget, not part of another ministry’s budget; a ministry of the yoof economy.”

How revolutionary can you get? Didn’t Pierre’s predecessor invent a Creative Industry Ministry, under an over-zealous consultant (local, not foreign!) who squandered thousands of dollars on a Labour Day jaunt in New York in the name of de youf? Was that all about a youf economy?

Remarkably, try as he might, Pierre alone seems to understand how his youf economy is supposed to operate; well, Pierre and a Facebook character named Frank Charles, who may or may not be the notorious SLP hack we know so well for his insane contributions to radio discussions. (Speaking of which, a recent caller to a popular radio programme referred to Pierre’s Youf Economy as “PYE in the sky!”)

Here is FB Frank’s take: “Youth economy is what the new leader of the Labour party, prime minister in waiting, is proposing to change Saint Lucia around. New direction and not that nonsense Chastanet is doing by giving away our monies to his FFF. Youth economy is where the Labour government should focus on, certifying tradesmen to sell to the outside world. [To foreigners?] Youth economy where the Labour government should be focusing on sportsmen and sportswomen to attract major clubs all over the world. [More foreigners?] Youth economy” where the Labour government should focusing (sic) on the music industry, not just sponsoring one or two guys but helping them look at this as a business, and training young men and women from stage persons to the artist.”

With all of that wisdom under his belt, Frank would make a cool operator for Pierre’s Ministry of Youf Affairs. As they would say, who knows, knows. But for those who don’t, let me dissect Frank’s missive, as if there is anything to it.

On the point of certification of tradesmen, there are countless opportunities for young persons to become certified, starting with full-time and part-time courses at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. Their programmes have been expanded recently to include more creative sectors and the new principal, Dr. Keith Nurse, has written and advocated much on promoting youth and the creative sector as a means of growing the economy.

There is also the National Skills Apprenticeship Programme, which has been an avenue to certify young persons in the hospitality and service industry. I am not here talking only of cooks and waitresses. The record shows a number of trained personnel have found employment at the island’s hotels—as front desk attendants, trainee supervisors and in other departments. On cruise ships, many young Saint Lucians are working as entertainers, DJs, sound engineers, chefs, bartenders and waitresses.

In sports, the government continues to foster a robust elite athletes’ programme and, with the opening of the National Sports Academy, young people are being prepared for scholarship opportunities at overseas universities. As for as the arts and music, the Chastanet government has in the last three years invested more money in training opportunities for musicians, singers, dancers, panists and the likes, through the CDF and Export Saint Lucia; the records are there.

Last year the government funded one of the largest contingents to participate in CARIFESTA in Trinidad and Tobago. Of course, it’s understandable why that’s not the kind of news Pierre and Frank would like to get around. But then more people tend to embrace happy words than doom and gloom. But we must end here this time around, for lack of space.