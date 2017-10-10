Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. 10 October 2017. Two years after the first outbreak of Zika in the Caribbean, the invasion of this mosquito-borne virus has reduced significantly. While health officials have reported a decrease in the number of suspected and confirmed cases, it is important to note that the virus is still present within our communities.

In light of this, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is intensifying its campaign to eradicate the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the common vector for Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever. Similar to previous campaign efforts, the Agency continues to provide valuable information that can help in the prevention and control of mosquito-borne diseases, spread by the Aedes aegypti.

With funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CARPHA has created an innovative information toolkit, which includes animated videos, posters and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs). The toolkit is specially packaged to meet the needs of a diverse audience, which include public health professionals and clinicians, pregnant women, and children.

The toolkit is available by clicking on the link provided here http://missionmosquito.carpha.org/

Join CARPHA in the fight against mosquitoes by sharing the link with your friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues, as together we can stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.