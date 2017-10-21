Joseph Albertie and Joseph Anthony are our Athlete’s of the Week!

By virtue of the nature of the game commonly played in pairs at competitions, Joseph Albertie and Joseph Anthony emerged as our Athlete(s) of the Week. The pair were victorious at the First Annual Domino Competition for Taxi Drivers, which took place Sunday evening at the CSA Centre in San Souci. Albertie and Anthony were a confident pair, having played and won against some of the other taxi players while passing the time away. In fact, while commenting on one of their chief rivals in the competition Albertie said: “We play all the time and always beating them, so from the time they saw us there, they knew they were going to get some licks from us.” That was certainly the case Sunday evening as the pair took first place.