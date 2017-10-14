KFC Commercial League Basketball Quarterfinals

It was nonstop action in the quarter finals of the KFC sponsored SLBF Commercial League Basketball Quarterfinals at the Beausejour Indoor Facility over the weekend.

In the first of the match ups last Friday evening, defending champions GGSL / PCD made light work of Media Ballers, following a tentative start which saw the first quarter being tied 18 – 18. However, by the end of the first half they lit up the scoreboard going ahead 43 – 26 outscoring their opponents 25 – 8.

There was no letting up in the second half. GGSL / PCD stamped their authority with a 37 – 20 rampage to blow out Media Ballers 80 – 46.

On the night the defending champions were led by the twin towers, Andre Louisson 28 points, nine rebounds, Troy Louisson 24 points, six rebounds and four steals. They were assisted by Ali Quinlan with 10 points.

For Media Ballers, Elijah Williams put in a commanding performance with 19 points, and 56 rebounds. Arthur Tisson contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds while a quiet Paul Hippolyte could only manage 10 points.

In the second game played, title contenders CSA, showed their poise and class. They defeated Sandals High Fliers 75 – 56 to clinch a semifinal berth.

The game was played in two segments – after the first half CSA held the slight advantage 38 – 36 after the first quarter was deadlocked 20 – 20. However, the game really came alive in the second half as CSA got their rhythm going with a 36 – 20 points spurt as they sealed the initiative.

Three players got into double figures for CSA, led by Ron Durmurville, 22 points, four rebounds, five steals and five assists; Lance Prospere 17 points and Keegan Preville 17 points along with nine rebounds.

The main contributor for Sandals High Fliers was Simeon Jim Medard with 17 points. Teammate Kyanni Elwin contributed 10 points.

On day two (last Saturday) of the quarter finals the action remained riveting. Financial Services All Stars had a field day against Combined Forces as they thrashed them 84 – 47 to advance to the semifinals.

Despite the tentative first quarter, Financial Services never relinquished their strangle hold as they demonstrated come the semis, they cannot be taken lightly.

Their cause was helped by Marlon Samuel with a game high 30 points. Sharmoir Jn Baptiste chipped in with 16 points, five steals and Mervin Sealy contributed with10 points.

Leading the way for Combined Forces were Durocher Antoine 12 points, and Ulric Joseph with 10 points to go along with eight rebounds.

The second game was close and fiercely contested between the St Lucia Fire Service and WASCO and went down to the wire.

The first half was a nail biter which ended in a stalemate 28 – 28. The third quarter was extremely close with Fire Services slightly forging ahead 21 – 20 to close at 39 – 38.

The final quarter which proved very decisive saw Fire Service pulling away 16 – 13 to advance to the next round.

For Fire Service Jerry Charles had a hot hand with 19 points. He received valuable support from Marcian Calderon with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Owen Cazaubon added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

For WASCO, Tristan James had a game high of 31 points six rebounds and five steals. Marlon Brouet chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The semifinals get underway today (Saturday) at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Two time defending champions GGSL / PCD go up against St Lucia Fire Service at 6:00 pm, followed by CSA and Financial Services tipping off at 8:00 pm.