KIM’S KORNER – Posture – Stand to Attention

Everyone is aware of posture but most of us just accept what we have and blame genetics, but posture can be improved and changed; we just have to understand how.

So the first question is: How good is your posture?

I often hear people say, “I’ve always stood like this,” or “My shoulders have always been round.” The aches and pains that we feel every day because of bad posture have become a normal way of life, but is that right? Nobody seems to question or want to improve what is ‘normal’ for them. Consider this: your car is your pride and joy and all of sudden you feel it veering off to the left. The first thing you do is take it to the garage and ask the mechanic a million questions until you are satisfied that the cause has been identified and can be fixed. Yet our bodies that have to last us a lifetime are ignored. I do not know one person who takes themselves for a ‘service’ once every three months. So I ask you: Why not?

What is the solution?

Firstly, ask yourself if you are standing correctly. Not everyone will have the same posture but there are some postures that cause pain and poor movement patterns.

Once you have determined whether you have a problem then the next step is to seek help to identify what is causing any problem. Most problems with posture are caused by muscle imbalance. Our daily activities can affect our muscles, making some tight and some long, and also some weak and some strong. Not all tight muscles need to be stretched; sometimes they need to be strengthened.

Sitting for long periods throughout the day will weaken the muscles in your legs, shorten your hip flexors and hamstrings and, if you tend to slouch, it will overstretch the muscles in your upper and lower back.

Playing sport or exercising can also cause problems if you are overtraining or not training correctly. Often in the gym you see people working the muscles of the chest and arms, neglecting the back and the lower body.

Another daily habit that can cause low back pain is wearing high heels — of course we are talking to you ladies out there. Wearing heels can change an outfit from nice to elegant. We all know wearing heels adds the finishing touch to any outfit, adding style and glamour, but have you ever stopped to think of the effect on your posture and low back pain? Any lady who has worn killer 4” heels will tell you that it takes its toll on the feet and ankles and knows there is nothing better than kicking off those heels at the end of a long day, but the effects do not just stop there.

Wearing heels causes the body to move forward, putting extra pressure on the neck, lower back, hips, knees and ankles. Our centre of gravity also moves higher, causing changes to our stability and balance. In order to compensate for these changes in posture and balance the muscles in our calves, hips and back have to work harder. This can lead to overworking the muscles and fatigue. Wearing heels also changes where our foot distributes weight. Wearing flat shoes allows the weight to be distributed evenly and maintain the correct walking pattern of heel to toe. When our weight is moved forward to the balls of the feet, this can cause shortening of the calf muscle, excessive pressure on the front of the foot and can sometimes lead to the painful condition of plantar fasciitis. These changes also alter our walking pattern, which is usually heel to toe. To protect the health of your back, avoid heels or limit their use to just 2-3 hours a day.

Kim Jackson is a UK-trained physiotherapist with over 20 years of experience. She specializes in musculoskeletal pain and dysfunctional, including back pain and sciatica, stroke and other neuro conditions, plus physiotherapy. She has worked with local, regional and international athletes and teams, treating injuries and analysing biomechanics to improve function and performance.

Ms Jackson is registered with the Allied Health Council and is a member of PASL.

