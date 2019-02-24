KIM’S KORNER- Stayin’ Alive

In the final part of our series on Physical Activity (PA) we are going to look at the importance of PA as we grow older, reducing the risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and its role in the management of these long-term conditions.

Physical activity, if carefully planned, can have a positive impact on day-to-day living.





An NCD cannot be passed on through contact. NCDs account for 71% of deaths worldwide but they are, to some extent, preventable, or at least manageable, through behaviour modification. PA is just one behaviour modification that can have a positive impact on quality of life. Four of the main NCDs are cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, respiratory conditions and cancer.

CVD describes conditions that affect the heart and the blood vessels, with heart disease and stroke being the most common. Exercise has been shown to have a positive effect on lowering blood pressure and stress levels, both of which are risk factors for CVD. The effects on blood pressure can be present for up to 10 hours, and regular exercise can have positive long-term effects. PA is also very important for improving quality of life after a heart attack or stroke where a supervised planned programme can gradually increase fitness and reduce the risk factors associated with a sedentary life.

Diabetes is a condition whereby the body cannot produce enough insulin to regulate glucose levels resulting in high and low sugar levels. There are two types of diabetes:

Type 1: The cells that produce insulin are destroyed and injections of insulin are required to prevent high levels of sugar in the blood.

Type 2: The body either is unable to produce enough insulin or becomes resistant to the insulin produced. It is the most common form of diabetes and, in the first stages, can be controlled by diet and exercise but, over time, insulin or medication may be needed.

There is evidence of a correlation between obesity and diabetes, and exercise can help not only control weight but also have a positive effect on insulin sensitivity. During exercise, muscles use glucose for energy, reducing the sugar levels in the blood. However, to get these positive benefits from exercise, you will need to engage in 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week, with each session lasting at least 10 minutes. So, if you work out three times a week, that will be 25 minutes of vigorous exercise on each of those days.

Respiratory conditions describe conditions such as asthma, COPD and bronchitis, and it is hard to imagine PA when you are already struggling for breath. However, exercise can help improve cardiorespiratory fitness which can improve the efficiency of oxygen exchange within the body. The fear of breathlessness can lead to a sedentary lifestyle which has a negative effect on the heart, lungs and muscles and can lead to obesity, all of which can create a vicious cycle of events. Including PA in your daily routine can help control weight and improve cardiovascular fitness and strength, all of which can increase the efficiency of the muscles and lungs.

Cancer affects young and old and can happen anywhere in the body. In a healthy environment, cells normally grow old or become damaged and die and are then replaced by new cells. When cancer is present this process is disrupted, and cells start to divide and reproduce uncontrollably, forming a mass known as a tumour. Not all tumours cause problems. Benign tumours do not spread or affect tissues but malignant tumours, on the other hand, can spread, invading and destroying healthy tissues. There are over 200 types of cancer, some of which are life-threatening, but there are treatments available that can prolong a person’s life and, in some cases, eradicate the disease altogether.

Recently research has shown that PA can reduce the risk of developing breast, colon and endometrial cancer by 25-50%. For cancer prevention it is recommended that you take part in moderate exercise for about four to five hours a week. It is thought that the benefits are due to insulin resistance, regulation of hormone levels and an improved immune system. PA is also recommended for people who already have cancer and are undergoing treatment as it can improve mood, reduce fatigue, boost the immune system and help to build strong bones and muscles.

So PA, if carefully planned, can have a positive impact on day-to-day living. It is important, however, that if you have any of the above conditions and want to include PA in your life, you should consult with your healthcare provider prior to starting an exercise programme. If you are worried and really do not know where to start, you can talk to a physiotherapist who is trained in human movement, anatomy and physiology; they can show you ways to gradually increase the intensity of your workout, helping you live a longer, healthier and more active life.