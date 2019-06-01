KPMG Poised for Growth in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

Baldwin Alcindor, Partner, Audit in the KPMG office in Saint Lucia.

KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean (BEC) is pleased to announce that Baldwin Alcindor has been appointed as an Audit Partner, effective June 1, 2019. He is located in the KPMG office in Saint Lucia, and will be responsible for the operations there, assisting the leadership team in developing the practice across the Eastern Caribbean. Baldwin attained his BSc. in Accounting/Management (double major) from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica, and subsequently completed his professional accounting designation with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He joins the firm as an experienced partner, having more than 17 years’ experience in the profession. Baldwin has extensive experience across many sectors, namely financial services; banking and capital markets; asset management-SEC/non-SEC registered hedge funds, mutual funds in New York, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda; telecommunications; hospitality; public corporations; utility companies; and social services. Baldwin also has regional experience having worked in the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Trinidad, and Jamaica, in addition to his home country of Saint Lucia.

Commenting on his appointment, Managing Partner Lisa Taylor said, “We are very pleased to welcome Baldwin to the KPMG team. We are part of a global network, connected by our shared values, and our people. Baldwin joins us at a time when KPMG is poised to be the leader in new trends, including data and analytics; robotics and process automation; and Artificial Intelligence. KPMG BEC continues to be the clear choice for our clients, employees, and the communities in which we operate.”