Launching of ‘Spider Cup’

The Gros Islet Football League District Representative Invitational Football Tournament referred to as the “Spider Cup,” was officially launched last Thursday at the Royal St Lucian Hotel.

Seated at the head table was Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet, Lenard “Spider” Montoute; President of the Gros Islet Football League, Shayne Paul; First Vice President of the Gros Islet Football League, Charde Desir; and Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Gaston.

Addressing the audience that consisted of representatives from the various teams, Desir said: “This year the aim of the Gros Islet Football League, is to develop football from all aspects from the various standpoints: administrative, youth development, women’s football and football for senior men in the community.”

Commenting on a serious concern facing the nation he went on to say: “As you know crime is on the rise, using football as a medium to fight crime is always a good strategy.”

Referring to the “Spider Cup” Paul remarked: “This annual tournament has brought much success to the development of youth players, while playing an important role in our district teams successes. Community relationships have strengthened and our success throughout the district has grown. Our partnership within the private sector allows business houses to take part in this year’s tournament, which augers well for us as a district.”

He went on to say: “Our main aim as a league is to develop a club structure which is the mandate of the St Lucia Football Association. We should as a football family embrace this opportunity . I pledge as Gros Islet President, discipline, commitment and hard work by each player on every team participating in this year’s tournament.”

He thanked Montoute and the National Lotteries Authority for their kind sponsorship in making this year’s tournament a reality.”

During his brief remarks Montoute said: “I am very pleased as Parliamentary Representative, to be associated with this year’s tournament in Gros Islet. It has always been my desire and wish to see sports as a whole, develop in the constituency of Gros Islet. With football being one of the more popular sports, I am happy that this year hopefully, we will have a very exciting tournament that is fully sponsored.”

Following his remarks, Montoute presented football kits to GMC United, Dominators, Northern United and the Gros Islet League. Kits were also delivered to the Gros Islet Secondary School and the Corinth Secondary School.

Two awards were also presented that evening. KFC GMC United received the 2017 Promotional League Championship Trophy and Tyrese Kimani was presented with the 2017 Promotional League MVP of the Tournament award.

There are 13 teams registered in this year’s tournament. The first place team receives $4,000, second place $2,000, third place $1,000 and fourth place $250.