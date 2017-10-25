LHCSS Class of 1993 – 25th Anniversary Celebration

Class of 1993 of the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School (LHCSS) will next year celebrate a momentous occasion – their 25th Anniversary. To commemorate this Silver Jubilee, the group will officially launch the ‘Class of 1993 – 25th Anniversary Celebration’ under the theme: Celebrating 25: Rekindling Friendships, Reliving Memories, Giving Back!

The highlight of the Launch is to give back to their Alma Mater. The group will do so by:

1) presenting a cheque to assist students of the school through the Welfare Fund and the Payment of CXC Fees and 2) unveiling a noticeboard proudly built by one of their own and donated by the entire group.

A raffle draw for a Dinner for two persons at the Royalton Hotel will also take place on the day. This promotion was authorized by the National Lotteries Authority of Saint Lucia.

As Class of 1993 leads by example, their intention is to set the platform for all past students to give back to their Alma Mater, LHCSS.

The Launch will take place during a grand Assembly to mark the 32nd Anniversary of the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School on Thursday, 26th October 2017 at 9:00 a.m. on the grounds of the school.